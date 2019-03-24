For the second time in three days, Jacksonville State's baseball team fell in the bottom of the ninth at Murray State.
JSU led 8-4 going into the eighth inning, but Murray State managed four runs that inning and another run in the ninth off reliever Cody Willingham (0-1). Sean Darmafall led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Tyler Duke's triple.
Jacksonville State (11-13, 3-3 OVC) lost two of three in the conference series at Murray State. The Gamecocks will return home Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Alabama State before hosting Tennessee Tech in an OVC series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Four to know
--Cole Frederick went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI. He went 6-for-13 in the series.
--Andrew Naismith went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Carson Crowe was 2-for-4.
--Alex Webb had a single, increasing his hit streak to five games.
--Dylan Hathcock started and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned). Isaiah Magwood went 3 1/3 innings in relief for his longest outing of the season. He struck out three and gave up one walk, one hit and one run, which was earned.