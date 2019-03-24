012419_JSU Baseball picture day_028 tp.jpg

Jacksonville State's Cole Frederick during JSU baseball picture day Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

For the second time in three days, Jacksonville State's baseball team fell in the bottom of the ninth at Murray State.

JSU led 8-4 going into the eighth inning, but Murray State managed four runs that inning and another run in the ninth off reliever Cody Willingham (0-1). Sean Darmafall led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Tyler Duke's triple.

Jacksonville State (11-13, 3-3 OVC) lost two of three in the conference series at Murray State. The Gamecocks will return home Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Alabama State before hosting Tennessee Tech in an OVC series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Four to know

--Cole Frederick went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI. He went 6-for-13 in the series.

--Andrew Naismith went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Carson Crowe was 2-for-4.

--Alex Webb had a single, increasing his hit streak to five games.

--Dylan Hathcock started and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned). Isaiah Magwood went 3 1/3 innings in relief for his longest outing of the season. He struck out three and gave up one walk, one hit and one run, which was earned.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

