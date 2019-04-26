JACKSONVILLE — After the first inning on Friday night, Jacksonville State had two hits on the board. By the end of the game? The scoreboard still showed just two hits.
The Gamecocks just couldn’t get the bats going in their series opener against Morehead State, falling 5-0 for their fourth straight loss.
Morehead State starter Dalton Stambaugh pitched a complete game, striking out eight and shutting down the JSU offense to pick up the win.
“The tough part of tonight was Stambaugh,” JSU coach Jim Case said. “I think it was more him than it was us. I don’t think it was us not coming ready to hit, he just made us look bad tonight.”
After dropping the series finale to Eastern Kentucky and falling to Auburn and Alabama in two midweek contests, the Gamecocks came into Friday ready to rebound, but were out-hit 11-2 by Morehead State.
Morehead State scored a run apiece in the second, third and fifth innings to get out to a 3-0 lead. Aided by two straight errors by the Gamecocks, Morehead scored two more in the top of the eighth to put JSU further behind the eight ball.
Nic Gaddis walked in the seventh, but that was the only time a Gamecock reached base after the first inning.
What to know
—Gaddis and Cole Frederick were the only Gamecocks to get a hit Friday. Gaddis dinged a double to put Frederick into scoring position in the bottom of the first inning, but JSU was unable to take advantage.
—JSU starting pitcher Garrett Farmer did his best to keep the Gamecocks in the game, giving up three runs and striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings of work.
—Connor Pauly, Stephen Hill and Ryan Layne all picked up RBIs for Morehead State. Hill finished 2-for-5 with a double.
Who said
—Case on Morehead State’s offense:“We talk about making it tough on the other team. I thought Farmer wasn’t bad, but nothing was easy. They did a really good job of making it tough on him.”
—Case on bouncing back: “Tomorrow’s a new day. I think one of the things you have to do is put this one behind you. We got dominated by a pitcher tonight, but we have to come out tomorrow with the belief that we’re going to do the things that we’ve been doing over the last few weeks.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State (21-20, 12-7 OVC) will look to get back into the series with Morehead State tonight at 6 p.m. in Game 2. Sunday’s Game 3 begins at 1 p.m.. The Gamecocks will hit the road for a midweek matchup with Samford on Tuesday.