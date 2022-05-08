JSU baseball: Maners' has career day, but Gamecocks fall again at EKU

Mason Maners hit two home runs and drove in a career-high six runs, but Jacksonville State fell to Eastern Kentucky 11-10 on Sunday. It was the Gamecocks’ sixth loss in six tries against the Colonels this season.
Maners’ grand slam in the top of the fifth inning gave JSU an 8-5 lead, but EKU pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the inning and four more in the sixth. Maners’ two-run shot in the seventh cut the deficit to 11-10, but the Gamecocks got no closer.
What to know
—Brennen Norton finished 3-for-5 with a double and scored three runs. Cole Frederick also had three hits, finishing 3-for-6.
—Luke Coker hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Isaac Alexander added a solo shot in the fourth. Both finished with two runs.
—Alex Carignan finished 2-for-4. Alex Strachan was 1-for-4 with a double and scored one run. T.J. Reeves went 1-for-5 with a run-scoring double.
Next up
—The Gamecocks will host Alabama on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting a three-game ASUN series against Central Arkansas over the weekend.