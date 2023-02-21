JSU baseball: Maners delivers three hits, including a homer, in loss at Samford

Mason Maners went 3-for-4 and drove in a run as Jacksonville State fell 7-6 at Samford.
Maners opened the scoring with a solo home run to right center in the first inning.
Samford answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and a run in the third.
JSU staged a rally in the seventh, scoring five runs. T.J. Reeves plated a run when his fielder's choice brought home Michael Dallas. Carson Crowe's groundout drove home Javon Hernandez. Cal Johnson singled home Reeves and Maners. Diego Gines, the first baseman, walked to drive home Johnson.
However, Samford scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, and Stephen Klein's solo homer in the eighth gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.
—Johnson finished 1-for4 with two RBIs and a walk.
—Gines was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Gines, Johnson and Maners combined for all of JSU's six hits.
—Jake Peppers started for JSu and pitched an inning, allowing three runs. Josh Sibley worked two innings (one run), while Austin Cornelius followed with two shutout inning. Camden Lovrich worked an inning, allowing a run. Will Baker allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning, and Reid Fagerstom (0-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up Klein's homer.
—JSU (1-3) will host Southern Illinois (2-3) for three games this weekend. They'll play Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
