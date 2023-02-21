 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Maners delivers three hits, including a homer, in loss at Samford

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Mason Maners went 3-for-4 and drove in a run as Jacksonville State fell 7-6 at Samford.

Maners opened the scoring with a solo home run to right center in the first inning.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.