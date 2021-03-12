JSU baseball: Malcom delivers for Gamecocks in first start of the season

Jacksonville State reserve Zeth Malcom drew a starting assignment in the Gamecocks' 11-2 win at South Alabama on Friday and went 2-for-3.
In his last two appearances for JSU, he delivered two straight pinch-hits. As a result, he earned a spot in the lineup against South Alabama as the designated hitter, batting second. It's only the second career start for Malcom, who is a backup catcher, and his first this season.
He had a pair of singles, a walk, a run, an RBI and a sacrifice fly.
Before Friday, he had appeared in 17 games in the last three years and was 3-for-19.
Five to know
—Starting catcher Alex Webb went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. He drove in one run with a single, another with a fielder's choice and two on the double.
—Nash Adams went 2-for-4 with two doubles. He also scored three times.
—Jaylen Williams was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. He has drawn a team-high 10 walks this season.
—Christian Edwards started and pitched six innings while allowing one hit and striking out 12. Corley Woods pitched the remaining three innings and was sterling. He walked one batter and hit another but didn't allow a hit.
—JSU (6-7) will play at South Alabama again Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games are on ESPN+. The Jaguars (6-7) have lost four straight.