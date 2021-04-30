JSU baseball: Magwood on the mound gives Gamecocks a winning boost

Isaiah Magwood started and pitched five shutout innings as Jacksonville State beat UT Martin on the road Friday night 6-1.
The Gamecocks (20-21, 10-9 Ohio Valley Conference) had lost three opening games in its four previous league series.
Against UT Martin (15-21, 7-9), JSU went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first on Zeth Malcom's solo homer and never trailed. Magwood and the JSU bullpen held UT Martin at bay all night.
Six to know
—Magwood (1-1) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five. This was his first win of the season and first since he was credited with a victory against Austin Peay in the 2019 OVC tournament.
—Jackson Tavel pitched a shutout inning, and Kyle Luigs closed out the win with three innings of work, allowing one run. It gave him his first save of the year.
—In addition to the run in the first inning, JSU got a run in the fifth inning when Alex Carignan doubled and scored on Tanner Anderson's sacrifice fly. JSU broke it open with three runs in the seventh. Carignan doubled and eventually scored on an error, and Alex Webb doubled home two runs. Trevor Andrews scored on an error in the top of the ninth.
—The Gamecocks entered the night tied for sixth place in the OVC standings, but they're even in the loss column with third-place Murray State (11-9).
—Alex Carignan went 4-for-4 with the two doubles. He also scored twice and is hitting a team-best .390.
—Cole Frederick and Anderson each had a single.