 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Madliak shines in leadoff spot, but Gamecocks fall to South Alabama

jsu v south alabama baseball 005 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State’s Bear Madliak cruises into third against South Alabama on Friday, March 10, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Looking for a spark at the top of the lineup, Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case made a change Friday night, inserting Bear Madliak into the leadoff spot.

The move paid off, but it wasn’t enough for the Gamecocks to avoid a 6-3 loss to South Alabama.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.