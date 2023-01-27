JSU baseball: Lots of new names on the roster, but Gamecocks still have big goals

JACKSONVILLE — A new baseball season and a new Jacksonville State baseball team is only three weeks away from starting.
And, in the case of this JSU team, new really is the operative word.
Really, really new.
Of the 35 players listed on the JSU roster, 20 of them weren't with the team a year ago. Nine are incoming freshmen. The rest are transfers from junior colleges or four-year schools, including three from Southeastern Conference universities: sophomore infielder Michael Dallas of Kentucky, redshirt freshman catcher Bear Madliak of Georgia, and senior left-handed pitcher Garrett Wade of Auburn.
Even the baseball staff has somebody new on board: former Major League Baseball outfielder Rusty Greer is a graduate baseball manager. Greer hit .305 for the Texas Rangers in 1994-2002. In addition to attending class at JSU, he is helping out with the baseball team.
But, Jim Case is still the head coach, and longtime assistant coaches Mike Murphree and Evan Bush are still part of the squad. And the goals are still the same for JSU, which opens the season with a three-game series at Georgia on Feb. 17-19: win the ASUN Conference and advance to an NCAA regional.
A lot of new players on the roster hasn’t changed that, nor is anybody on the team expecting anything different.
"All our news guys bring a different level of energy to the table," said returning JSU center fielder T.J. Reeves, a fifth-year senior and a preseason All-ASUN selection by Perfect Game. "We all gel together really well. I'm really liking this team right now. We should have a fun year."
That's the experience reflected by first baseman/pitcher AJ Causey as well.
"I'm loving the team this year," said Causey, also a preseason All-ASUN pick. "The chemistry is phenomenal. It's probably one of the best teams chemistry-wise I've ever been on. I'm looking forward to it."
Even with all the new names, JSU still has a decent amount of experience returning. The outfield includes returning starters Reeves (.317 batting average, eight homers, 30 RBIs a year ago), Mason Maners (.335, four, 31) and Carson Crowe (.243, 12, 45). Maners led the team in hitting, while Reeves was second. Crowe led in homers and RBIs.
In the infield, Brennen Norton (.315, six, 21) is back at third. part-time starting catcher Brooks Bryan (.211) and part-time starting first baseman Derrick Jackson Jr. (.149, two homers) are back.
Causey hit .250 in 10 appearances at first base and could get more at-bats this season.
On the mound, Reid Fagerstrom (4-3, 4.45 ERA), Causey (4-4, 2.61, nine saves), Jake Peppers (4-2, 4.39), Trey Fortner (1-4, 5.13), Tanner Jones (2-4, 5.13) and Camden Lovrich (1-1, 6.03) got plenty of work last year.
Guys like Reeves and Causey are among the ones trying to provide leadership.
"I'm just going to tell (the young players) that not everything is going to be easy," Reeves said. "It's not high school anymore. It's college ball. Things are going to be harder. The game's going to be faster. You've got to get up to date. It's going to leave you behind if you don't put the work in. Just put the work in, and it'll work out for you."
Causey is expected to be the ace, and he said he wants to be a good example for any of the new pitchers.
"I've been trying to help a couple of the younger guys with pitches and mechanics," he said.