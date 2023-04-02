 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Kennesaw State takes series after bullpen coughs up another lead

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s bullpen had a rough weekend.

Gamecock relief pitchers blew a lead for the second straight day Sunday, allowing Kennesaw State to take the three-game series with a 6-4 victory.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.