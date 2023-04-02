JSU baseball: Kennesaw State takes series after bullpen coughs up another lead

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s bullpen had a rough weekend.
Gamecock relief pitchers blew a lead for the second straight day Sunday, allowing Kennesaw State to take the three-game series with a 6-4 victory.
JSU led 3-2 when Trey Fortner came on to pitch in the top of the sixth inning. The Owls scored twice in the frame before adding two more insurance runs in the eighth. Forter (0-5) took the loss after allowing four runs — three earned — on three hits and three walks over 2⅓ innings.
It was a familiar feeling for JSU’s relief corps. The Gamecocks led 3-0 through seven innings Saturday before Jake Peppers and Reid Fagerstrom combined to allow seven earned runs in a 7-4 loss.
“We’ve got to be better than that,” JSU head coach Case said. “Our bullpen has got to be better than that, and I think that it can and it will.”
After allowing just one earned run over 12 innings in JSU’s first six ASUN Conference games — all Gamecock wins — the bullpen gave up 12 earned runs over 9⅔ innings during the weekend series with the Owls.
Sunday’s implosion ruined another solid outing from starter Eli Zielinski. The freshman from Daphne tied his career high with nine strikeouts. He allowed just two earned runs on four hits and three walks but was forced to leave after five innings after throwing 112 pitches.
“I thought he competed. I thought he competed like crazy,” Case said. “I thought they had a good plan against him. It ran his pitch count up. He did a good job, but he had to throw a lot of pitches to do it. And so, instead of him going six or seven like we were hoping, we had to make a move after five, and we just weren’t able to hold it.”
Zielinski’s effort continued a string of solid starts from JSU’s weekend rotation in conference play. AJ Causey, Tanner Jones and Zielinski have combined to allow just 13 earned runs over 55⅓ innings during JSU’s first nine league games.
Unfortunately for the Gamecocks (14-14, 7-2 ASUN), solid starting pitching wasn’t enough to keep Kennesaw State (13-13, 5-4) from taking the series.
“I think it’s always disappointing if you lose two out of three at home,” Case said. “You know, you wanna hold serve, so to speak. You feel like if there’s gonna be a hiccup, usually it happens on the road and not at home.
“It’s disappointing, no doubt about it. I don’t think it was anything lack of effort. I just don’t think we played very good the last game and a quarter.”
What to know
—T.J. Reeves led the JSU at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Reeves’ two-out single in the bottom of the third inning drove in Javon Hernandez and put the Gamecocks up 2-1. After Kennesaw State tied the game in the top of the fourth, Reeves put JSU back on top in the bottom of the fifth when his two-out ground-rule double drove in Bear Madliak.
—Hernandez finished 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. He drove in the Gamecocks’ first run of the contest when his third-inning single scored Michael Dallas.
—Derrick Jackson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run — his third of the season — in the bottom of the ninth inning. In seven games since returning to the lineup after missing more than a month with a hand injury, Jackson has gone 10-for-24 with two home runs, five RBIs and six runs.
—After seeing his 38-game on-base streak end Saturday, Mason Maners reached base three times Sunday. He singled in the first inning and was hit by a Kennesaw State pitch twice.
—Madliak finished 1-for-5 with a double, his ninth of the season.
Who said
—Case on Reeves’ weekend: “I mean he has absolutely been on fire. I’m really happy for him because, even though he was getting some hits, he had kind of cooled off just a little bit. But I felt like he kind of got it back going this weekend.”
—Case on Jackson returning from injury: “It’s good, it’s really good. We weren’t getting a whole lot of production from that position, and since he’s been back, there’s been a lot of production. He’s done a really good job for us and there’s no question that it helps us. We’re a better team with him in the lineup.”
Next up
—JSU will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., for a three-game series against North Florida on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.