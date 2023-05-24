JSU baseball: Jones' gem gets Gamecocks off to good start in ASUN tournament

Tanner Jones got Jacksonville State off to a great start in the ASUN Conference tournament on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Stetson, and the sophomore from Thorsby was a big reason why.
Jones pitched a career high 8 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Jones was aided by an early outburst from JSU's bats. Derrick Jackson Jr. blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carson Crowe followed it up with a two-run shot in the third. It was more than enough offense for Jones.
—Crowe was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
—Bear Madliak went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
—Javon Hernandez was 1-for-4 and scored one run.
—T.J. Reeves went 1-for-5 and scored one run.
—Mason Maners and Brennen Norton both finished 1-for-4.
—Will Baker recorded the final out of the game.
—JSU (26-28) finishes up pool play against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and Austin Peay on Friday. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.
