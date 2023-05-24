 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Jones' gem gets Gamecocks off to good start in ASUN tournament

Tanner Jones

Jacksonville State's Tanner Jones allowed just one earned run over 8 2/3 innings Wednesday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Tanner Jones got Jacksonville State off to a great start in the ASUN Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Stetson, and the sophomore from Thorsby was a big reason why.

