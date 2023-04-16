 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Jacksonville rallies to hand Gamecocks series loss

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — You could see it etched all over the faces of Jacksonville State’s players. This one stung a little more than most.

The Gamecocks took control early and held the momentum through the seventh inning, but Jacksonville rallied in the final two frames to take the series with a 6-5 victory.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.

Tags