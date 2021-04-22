JSU baseball: Jackson, Williams homer in Gamecocks' loss

Derrick Jackson and Jaylyn Williams each slugged home runs to send Jacksonville State's game at Auburn into extra innings, but the Tigers squeezed out a run in the bottom of the 10th for an 8-7 win.
JSU trailed 7-5 but Jackson hit a solo homer in the eighth and Williams added another in the ninth. In the 10th, Auburn's Judd Ward led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Tyler Miller's single to left field.
JSU (18-18) now faces an important home Ohio Valley Conference series this weekend against Morehead State. They'll play a single game Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. Morehead State leads the OVC at 8-4, while JSU is tied for third at 8-7.
Five to know
—Williams went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs. He singled, tripled and homered, and his average is now at .322.
—Tre Kirklin went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Mason Maners was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Nash Adams was 1-for-4 with a walk.
—Cole Frederick went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Alex Carignan ws 1-for-3 with two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies.
—Jackson was 1-for-4 with a walk, and his homer was his second of the season.
—Isaiah Magwood pitched the first three innings and allowed two runs. Dylan Hathcock (1⅔ innings, no runs), Trey Fortner (1⅓ innings, three runs), Reid Fagerstrom (one inning, two runs) Corley Woods (two innings, no runs) and Austin Downey (one-third of an inning, one run) followed.