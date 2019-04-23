JACKSONVILLE — The big crowd came, but the runs didn't for Jacksonville State's baseball team Tuesday night when SEC power Auburn visited.
Auburn's first visit to Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium drew a season-high 1,882, as nearly all the seats were filled, the concourse was packed, and students who didn't have tickets for a seat took up a good bit of the grassy area down the left field line.
As for the score, however, Auburn won 14-2 after scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth. JSU had scored once in the bottom of the sixth to cut Auburn's advantage to 5-2 before the Tigers exploded.
"It was an awesome atmosphere watching the stadium slowly fill up and up before the game," JSU catcher Alex Webb said. "We couldn't expect anything more from our fans. They were great. They've been great all season."
JSU is averaging 985 fans through 19 home dates. The Ohio Valley Conference does not publish total attendance but when adding together the announced crowds for each home date, JSU's figure leads the league. Southeast Missouri (512 in 24 home dates) is second.
Against Auburn, the Gamecocks had 10 hits and drew five walks, but couldn't manage more than the two runs, including one in the first inning on Cole Frederick's home run. They left 14 runners on base.
"In sports, it doesn't always turn out" the way you want, Webb said, "but we're thankful everyone showed up and supported us like they did."
The Gamecocks beat Auburn 11-6 two weeks earlier and appeared to be within reach before the spirit-killing seventh inning. Auburn had a runner on first and two outs against JSU pitcher Tyler Wilburn before the next six batters reached base. The final one in the march was Ryan Bliss, who slugged a two-run double.
"Tonight, we had opportunities," JSU coach Jim Case said. "We just didn't take advantage of them. Credit Auburn for that, but there were several times where I'm sitting there thinking, 'Man, if we get a hit right here, we're going to be in good shape.'"
JSU did have some encouraging moments. Trey Fortner, who Case moved to the bullpen recently, worked the first two innings and didn't allow a run.
"He was very good out of the bullpen last week. He was very good tonight," Case said "I think that's where we're going to try to stay with him — not necessarily in a starting role but in shorter stints. When he's started, there's been several times when he's had a good outing and then he hit a wall a little bit. He's not a big, physical guy."
Also, Webb went 2-for-5, and Auburn ran down two other hard-hit balls, including a drive to center field that Judd Ward latched onto as he was running full speed to the fence. In his last nine games, he pounded out 16 hits in 36 at-bats.
"It's just consistency," said Webb, a transfer from Alabama. "It's not so much about doing something in particular, it's just going about your business the right way, believing the process. Coming from Alabama, I know that 'trust the process' is a dead horse that's been beaten. But it's true. If you put in the work, it'll show up at some point."
What to know
—Auburn freshman right fielder Devin Warner was hitless in five at-bats this year but went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Tuesday.
—Alex Strachan was 2-for-3 with a walk. He has 10 hits in his last 26 at-bats. Carson Crowe was 2-for-4.
—Austin Brewster pitched 2 ⅓ innings of relief and allowed no runs, one walk and one hit. That lowered his ERA to 4.74.
Who said
—Case on the crowd: "It was just a tremendous crowd. The atmosphere, tremendous. Very thankful to Auburn for being willing to come in here. Any of those schools, they don't have to do that. It was a big night for us. I wish we would've played better."
—Webb on getting to play his old team, Alabama, on Wednesday night: "To me, any SEC team, I treat them the same. Not so much that I feel disrespect, it's just that I feel like I want to prove more to myself than them that I was capable of playing at that level. If things at gone a different path, I might've been a vital piece in that conference, but I love where I'm at now. I love the team and the staff."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (21-18) will host Alabama (24-17) on Wednesday night at 6. The Crimson Tide beat JSU 13-2 on Feb. 18.