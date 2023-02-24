 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Hernandez shines as new middle infield produces for Gamecocks

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — With a little help from social media, Jacksonville State has replaced its double-play combination with a promising pair of infielders.

New JSU second baseman Javon Hernandez's recruitment to JSU started through Twitter, and he highlighted Friday's 8-7 home loss to Southern Illinois by going 2-for-5 with a single, a homer and four RBIs. New shortstop Michael Dallas, a Kentucky transfer, didn't get a hit Friday, but he got hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a pair of runs.

