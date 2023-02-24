JSU baseball: Hernandez shines as new middle infield produces for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — With a little help from social media, Jacksonville State has replaced its double-play combination with a promising pair of infielders.
New JSU second baseman Javon Hernandez's recruitment to JSU started through Twitter, and he highlighted Friday's 8-7 home loss to Southern Illinois by going 2-for-5 with a single, a homer and four RBIs. New shortstop Michael Dallas, a Kentucky transfer, didn't get a hit Friday, but he got hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a pair of runs.
Head coach Jim Case was especially concerned about how he would replace a pair of five-year starters who graduated, including shortstop Isaac Alexander and second baseman Cole Frederick. In addition, catcher Alex Carignan graduated and has been replaced by Georgia transfer Bear Madliak, a redshirt freshman who got his first career hit with a single in the fifth inning.
"We were concerned because we were replacing our middle infield and behind the plate, but to be honest, we've been pretty good," Case said.
Hernandez, a junior, came to JSU after spending two years in junior college at UConn-Avery Point in Groton, Conn. He said he was contacted through Twitter by Gamecocks assistant coach Evan Bush, and within two weeks, the Gamecocks had a new infielder.
"I've always wanted to come down south," Hernandez said. "The weather is nicer, and there are more opportunities to showcase myself. You get to be outside every day. Up north, it's pretty hard to get outside at times like this. I love it down here, and I'm looking forward to a great season."
Through five games, he already has six hits, but Case said he won the job with his defense.
"Defensively, he's been fantastic," Case said. "He really has. But, the other thing is that offensively, he puts himself in counts to be successful. He's just one of those guys that if it's not a strike, he doesn't swing. So, he gets into a lot of good counts and puts good swings on it. He doesn’t try to do too much."
He hit .462 last year, and the 5-foot-7 Hernandez showed some power Friday. Batting leadoff, he slugged a three-run homer in the fifth to cut SIU's lead to 4-3. He added an RBI single in the seventh to tie it 4-4.
"I came in here today aggressive," Hernandez said. "I was feeling good and visualizing doing damage at the plate. It was my first home run of the season, and hopefully, more to come. I'm not a home run hitter, but anything I can do for my team. Just trying to do my best."
Dallas has given JSU a lift in the field as well.
"He's been solid as he can be at shortstop," Case said. "He's picking it up and throwing it. He's been very good."
—Southern Illinois, which won 44 games last year and the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship, took the lead for good Friday with four runs in the eighth off Trey Fortner. JSU managed three runs in the bottom of the ninth on T.J. Reeves’ three-run double. With Reeves on second and two outs, SIU's Matthew Steidl entered the game and struck out JSU's Carson Crowe to end it.
—Mason Maners went 2-for-3 with two walks for JSU. He has been on base in 17 straight games.
—JSU freshman Will Fincher pinch-hit in the eighth inning and got a single. That's his first collegiate at-bat and hit.
—Starting pitcher AJ Causey worked five innings for JSU and allowed four runs and five hits, including two doubles and two homers. He struck out six.
—Case on how Causey competed: "I thought he did some things really well. We missed in some bad spots, and they put good swings on it. It's very unusual for him to give up extra-base hits, and usually, that means either we fell behind or we missed in a spot that we shouldn't. I thought he competed like crazy. I really did. He went out and had a purpose about him, trying to do everything he could and sometimes maybe too much."
—Hernandez on whether he felt as if his home run was gone the moment he hit it: "It felt that way, but the way I had been swinging, I've been hot and cold. So, I just put my head down and started running and thinking, 'Get on two, get on three.' I looked up and saw it go over the fence. I tried to hold in my smile until I came around home plate. It was a nice feeling."
—JSU (1-4) will host Southern Illinois (3-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
