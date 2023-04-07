JSU baseball: Hernadez goes 3-for-5 with three RBIs, but Gamecocks fall at UNF

Javon Hernandez drove in all three runs as Jacksonville State's baseball team fell 5-3 at North Florida on Friday.
Hernandez homered in the first inning to drive home Bear Madliak and himself. Hernandez also singled in the seventh inning to bring home Caleb Johnson. He finished 3-for-5.
JSU (15-15, 8-3 ASUN) has split the first two games of the series at North Florida (17-14, 5-6), and the two teams will play the series finale Sunday at 10:05 a.m.
UNF touched JSU starter Tanner Jones (3-2) for five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Gamecocks' bullpen didn't allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Will Baker worked one-third of an inning, followed by Sam Maynard (two innings) and Josh Sibley (one-third).
--Madliak went 1-4 with a walk.
--Carson Crowe was 2-for-4.
--Caleb Johnson was 1-for-4, while Will Fincher was 0-for-2 with two walks.
--After JSU completes its three-game series at North Florida on Saturday, the Gamecocks will be off before hosting Jacksonville on Friday at 6 p.m. for the start of another three-game ASUN series.
