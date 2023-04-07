 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Hernadez goes 3-for-5 with three RBIs, but Gamecocks fall at UNF

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Javon Hernandez drove in all three runs as Jacksonville State's baseball team fell 5-3 at North Florida on Friday.

Hernandez homered in the first inning to drive home Bear Madliak and himself. Hernandez also singled in the seventh inning to bring home Caleb Johnson. He finished 3-for-5.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.