JSU baseball: Gardner-Webb rallies to knock off Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State relief pitchers surrendered five runs over the final four innings and Gardner-Webb rallied for an 8-7 win in Saturday’s second game of a three-game series. The deciding game of the three-game set is scheduled for today with a 1 p.m. start at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Gamecocks head coach Jim Case didn’t have to look very hard to see the difference in Friday’s 9-3 win for his team and Saturday’s loss.
“We walked way too many guys, gave way too many opportunities. … Last night, we fall behind six hitters in the whole ballgame and it seemed like today we were behind all day,” Case said.
The final score spoiled what had been a promising start for the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State led 7-3 after five innings and Gardner-Webb starter Isaac Campbell, whom Case called the Bulldogs’ best pitcher, couldn’t make it through five innings.
“I felt that we went into it with a real plan to try to get that guy (Campbell) out of the game and we did a great job,” Case said.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first inning against JSU starter Isaiah Magwood. Tre Kirklin, JSU’s leadoff hitter, gave his team a lift when he sent a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence for his third home run of the season and second in two days.
“We gave up two in the first and he came back and kind of changed the momentum a little bit and got things going back in our favor and then when we added to it you think, ‘Hey, here we go. It’s going to be good,’” Case said.
Magwood had seven strikeouts in five innings but allowed six hits and walked three. Magwood had thrown 83 pitches when he finished the fifth and Case went to his bullpen to begin the sixth. Jackson Tavel walked three in 1 1/3 innings. Christian Edwards’ one walk was the first hitter of the eighth inning who later scored the tying run. Corley Woods took the loss although he was charged with just one run.
The poster child for the pitching ahead in the count theory of baseball was Gardner-Webb relief pitcher Langdon Wilson. After Campbell threw 101 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, Wilson worked the next three innings on just 33 pitches and was the winner.
Three to know
—Kirklin had an RBI double to deep center field in the second to put JSU ahead 3-2 and drove in his third run of the game with an infield hit in the fifth for a 6-3 advantage.
—Designated hitter Alex Webb walked with the bases loaded in the second inning to drive in one run and singled in the fourth to send Andrew Naismith, who had doubled, home. Naismith also had an RBI single in the fifth to score Brook Brannon, who doubled.
—Right fielder Carson Crowe opened the second with a double that reached the right field fence on one hop. Two walks followed and Crowe scored the tying run on Brannon’s sacrifice fly.
Who said
—Case on Gardner-Webb’s Wilson: “He was filling the strike zone up and we had a hard time barreling balls. We hit the ball. It wasn’t like he struck out a ton of guys but we just didn’t hit the ball very hard.”
—Case on Magwood, who allowed three earned runs after not giving up an earned run in his first nine innings: “From Mags standpoint, I never felt like he was in total control, walked three guys in five innings but that was just kind of what we did today.”
What’s next
—The Gamecocks (4-5) and the Bulldogs (6-4) finish their three-game series today at 1 p.m. at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. JSU is scheduled to send lefthander Michael Gilliland (0-0) to the mound. Gardner-Webb listed righty Noah Davis (0-1) as its probable starter.