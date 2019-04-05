Jacksonville State downed Southeast Missouri on the road Friday night 4-3 to score its fourth straight win. SEMO led 3-2 after six innings, but JSU scored a run in the top of the seventh and another in the top of the 10th.
JSU starter Garrett Farmer pitched eight innings, allowing seven hits, three runs (all earned) and two walks. He struck out six. Christian Edwards (3-3) worked the final two innings, striking out five, giving up a walk and allowing no hits. He struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th.
Four to know
—Isaac Alexander had one hit, and it was a huge one. His bases-loaded single in the top of the 10th scored Cole Frederick with the go-ahead run. Chase Robinson was 1-for-3 with two runs, and his solo home run in the seventh inning tied it.
—Frederick was 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, and a solo home run in the third inning. He is 12-for-34 in his last eight games.
—Nash Adams was 2-for-5 with a double, and Alex Strachan was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the second inning.
—Jacksonville State (15-14, 7-3 OVC) will play again at SEMO (14-16, 4-9) today at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.