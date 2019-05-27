JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State is headed back to the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time in five years.
Coincidentally, they're headed to Oxford, Miss., which is where JSU went five years ago in 2014.
"What a great venue and what a great place to play," JSU coach Jim Case said after the Gamecocks found out their NCAA fate at a team watch party this afternoon at Struts of Jacksonville.
"It's going to be a very good experience. There will be a huge crowd there. There's no doubt about that."
The fourth-seeded Gamecocks (37-21) will face top-seeded Ole Miss (37-25), which was the SEC tournament runner-up and is the No. 12 national seed. They'll play Friday at 7 p.m., and ESPN3 will televise the game online. No. 2 Illinois and No. 3 Clemson will face off Friday at 3 p.m. in the other opening-round game on ESPNU. The four-team regional is double elimination and will include games Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday.
Jacksonville State got the No. 4 seed, even though the Gamecocks have won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament, own a 12-game win streak, and have won 16 of their last 17.
"We've played some of the top teams in the country this year," said catcher/designated hitter Alex Webb, the OVC tournament most valuable player. "We've played Georgia at home, Alabama at home, Auburn at home.
"We've hung in there with them. Those games allow us to know we can hang and that we deserve to be with these teams and that we can come out on top if we play our best."
When JSU went to Oxford, Miss., in 2014, the Gamecocks had played seven OVC tournament games in five days. They had lost the tournament opener and had to win six times to get the trophy and the NCAA bid.
This time, JSU didn't drop a game in the OVC tourney and needed to play only three games in three days. Case said the pitching arms are much more fresh than they were in 2014.
Oxford is also where fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee Tech went last year when the Eagles were the first league team to win an NCAA regional.
"From a confidence standpoint, it just shows it can happen with a team from the OVC," Case said.
JSU likely will go with Garrett Farmer on the mound for the first game. Farmer went 5-1 this year with an OVC-leading 2.24 ERA. In 15 starts, he allowed three earned runs or less 14 times. He pitched at least six innings in 14 of those 15 starts. He was named the OVC pitcher of the year.
"He takes the ball for us every Friday night, and he's a tone setter," Case said. "For the most part, he has been fantastic every Friday night. There's been a few weeks where I say he's had to grind it out, but when he's had to do it, he's done it. He hasn't had what I'd call an off-night at any time."
Oxford was a common destination for Jacksonville State on mock brackets published online before the NCAA's release of the bracket today at 11 a.m. According to NCAA baseball tournament rules, if a team is sent more than 400 miles from campus, the NCAA must cover the cost of flying. Sending a team fewer than 400 miles away keeps costs down.
There are five other regional hosting sites that are fewer than 400 miles from JSU: Atlanta; Athens, Ga.; Louisville; Starkville, Miss.; and Nashville, Tenn. However, in each of those cases, there was another No. 4 seed that needed to go there to avoid breaking the 400-mile barrier.
Still, "where" hardly seemed to matter to the JSU players gathered today. Instead, they're still enjoying the chance to play in the tournament.
"It's been awesome," JSU senior Nic Gaddis said. "I think it's finally starting to sink in after seeing where we get to play this weekend."