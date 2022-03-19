JSU baseball: Gamecocks use big fifth inning to down Lipscomb

Jacksonville State used a big inning to pick up its second ASUN Conference victory in as many days.
JSU scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning Saturday and went on to beat Lipscomb 6-4 in Nashville. The Gamecocks scored five runs in the second inning Friday and beat the Bison 10-1 in their conference opener.
JSU found itself in a 3-0 hole entering the fifth inning Saturday, but Carson Crowe and Derrick Jackson Jr. got things going with back-to-back walks. Isaac Alexander followed with an RBI single, driving in Crowe to get the Gamecocks on the board. After Cole Frederick walked to load the bases, T.J. Reeves drove in Jackson and Alexander with a two-run single. An Alex Carignan walk reloaded the bases, and Alex Strachan followed with a two-run double, plating Frederick and Reeves. Carignan scored the final run of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Kody Putnam.
Lipscomb’s Maddux Houghton chased JSU starter Tanner Jones with a leadoff home run in the bottom half of the fifth, but the Gamecocks’ bullpen held the Bison scoreless the rest of the way.
Jake Peppers relieved Jones and gave up two straight singles, but a double play helped him get out of the inning unscathed. After giving up another single to start the sixth, Peppers was replaced by Dylan Hathcock.
Hathcock was credited with the win after going 1⅔ innings without allowing a hit or a walk. AJ Causey was perfect over the final 2⅓ innings, earning his second save of the season. Both Hathcock and Causey finished with two strikeouts.
JSU (6-10, 2-0 ASUN) closes its three-game series with Lipscomb (10-9, 0-2) on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Three to know
—The Gamecocks got plenty of offense from the top of the lineup. Frederick, JSU’s leadoff hitter, finished 3-for-4. Reeves, the two-hole hitter, was 2-for-3. Frederick raised his batting average to .300, and Reeves raised his to a team-leading .377.
—Brennen Norton was the only other Gamecock with a multi-hit game. He finished 2-for-5.
—Jones, JSU’s starter, allowed four earned runs over four innings. He allowed six hits and one walk and struck out one.