Jacksonville State scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to break open a tie game on its way to a 9-7 road win over Troy on Wednesday. It marked the Gamecocks’ second win over an in-state opponent in as many days after JSU beat UAB 5-3 on Tuesday.
With the score knotted at 6-6, Alex Strachan and Tre Kirkland opened the top of the eighth with back-to-back singles. Pinch-hitter Alex Webb laid down a bunt single, allowing Strachan to score after an error by Troy third baseman Drew Frederic. After Kirklin was thrown out at the plate on a Nic Gaddis’ fielder’s choice, Andrew Naismith drove in Webb with a single. Isaac Alexander followed with a single of his own, driving in Gaddis for the Gamecocks’ final run.
Four to know
—Naismith allowed three earned runs in the bottom of the first, but the Gamecocks answered in the top half of the second with two home runs. Taylor Craven’s two-run shot got JSU on the board and Strachan’s solo homer tied it up.
—Carson Crowe, Kirklin and Brook Brannon each drove in a run in the top of the fourth inning to help the Gamecocks build a 6-3 lead.
—Austin Brewster got the win for the Gamecocks, pitching 12/3 innings in relief. He allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out three. Christian Edwards pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his second save of the season.
—The Gamecocks (4-5) open a three-game weekend series against Florida International at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Friday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. JSU and FIU are scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. each day.