JSU baseball: Gamecocks take third victory over Siena in two days

Jacksonville State slugged four home runs Sunday as the Gamecocks beat Siena 14-8 to complete a three-game sweep of the weekend series.
Cole Frederick, T.J. Reeves, Alex Strachan and Kody Putnam each hit one over the fence Sunday.
JSU improved to 4-6 with the three home victories, while Siena dropped to 0-9. Siena traveled by bus to Jacksonville from its New York-based campus. The team left after classes Friday and arrived in town Saturday morning. They were scheduled to return home by bus immediately after Sunday's game.
The Gamecocks took Saturday's doubleheader 8-4 and 7-1.
Eight to know
—Frederick was 6-for-15 in the series with two doubles, the home run and five RBIs.
—Reeves was 6-for-14 with a double, the homer and five RBIs.
—Strachan went 3-for-9 with a pair of homers, two walks and four RBIs.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. was 4-for-11 with a double, a homer and three RBIs.
—Isaac Alexander was 4-for-10 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
—Isaiah Magwood got the win in the opener after JSU had fallen behind 4-0. He worked 4 ⅓ innings of relief, allowing one hit and no walks. He struck out seven.
—Tanner Jones (1-2) picked up the victory in the nightcap Saturday, starting and working five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out nine.
—In Sunday's game, Jake Peppers (2-1) with 1⅔ innings of work. He allowed three runs, but they were all unearned.