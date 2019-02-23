For the second straight day, Jacksonville State struggled to hit in a 5-2 loss at Jacksonville University on Saturday. It marked JSU's fourth straight loss.
The Gamecocks managed two hits. They had five the previous night in which they lost 2-1. JU had four hits off Jacksonville State pitchers Saturday.
Four to know
—Junior college transfer Tre Kirklin went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk for JSU. Andrew Naismith was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Nic Gaddis and Isaac Alexander each walked and scored a run.
—JSU trailed 4-0 before scoring twice in the seventh inning. Naismith's single drove in Gaddis, and Cole Frederick's groundout brought home Alexander.
—Trey Fortner (0-2) started and pitched 3 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs. Tyler Wilburn (two innings), Corley Woods (2 1/3 innings) and Dylan Hathcock (one-third of an inning) finished it out.
—Christian Edwards worked to the first three batters of the bottom of the ninth, walking two and allowing a run-scoring single to Scott Dubrule. Austin Brewster relieved and allowed the game-winning hit to Jacksonville clean-up hitter Angel Camacho.
—The two teams will play the third and final game of their series Sunday at noon. JSU will play at UAB on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and at Troy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.