JSU baseball: Gamecocks suffer first ASUN loss, but Crowe keeps heating up

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State lost an ASUN Conference game for the first time this season Friday night, but on a night when little went right for the Gamecocks, Carson Crowe gave the home fans reason to feel optimistic.
Crowe opened the season in a prolonged slump, and less than two weeks ago, his batting average had fallen to .183. That's a steep drop for a guy who hit .299 last year. He has caught fire since with 10 hits and three walks in his last six games.
He posted maybe his strongest game yet in Friday's 10-5 loss to Eastern Kentucky in the first of a three-game ASUN series. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and the one time he didn't reach base was a deep shot that EKU center fielder Ron Franklin caught just in front of the 403-foot sign.
"It's just the confidence level," said Crowe, a fourth-year junior. "Baseball is a mental game. If you don't have the confidence level, you're not going to be good. When you get in the box, not trying to be a cocky dude, but you've got to think you're the best hitter on the team. Once you get that mindset, you're going to be more relaxed, and you're going to see the ball better."
His average is up to .242, and as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, he's giving JSU a bit of everything. He's tied for the team lead in homers (four) and tied for second in RBIs (16), but he's also third in hits (23) and third in walks (10).
"He's making them come in the strike zone more," JSU coach Jim Case said. "When they have to do that, he's a danger. Tonight, he got three hits, but he's also a danger to hit one over the fence. … There's been times when he's helped them. Tonight, I don't feel like he did that at all. That's a game-changer when they have to come over the plate to get him out. He's hard to get."
He's not the only one rebounding at the plate. Catcher Alex Carignan went 2-for-4 to improve his average to .228, while shortstop Isaac Alexander was 2-for-4 with his second homer of the season. After a slow start, he has hit .321 in the seven ASUN Conference games.
Otherwise, Friday was a trying night for JSU (12-12, 6-1 ASUN), which is now tied for first in the ASUN West Division with EKU (19-8, 6-1).
Crowe's long ball would've produced another run, and in the fifth inning, with runners on first and second and two outs, Alex Strachan hit a fly to right that EKU right fielder Roderick Criss couldn't quite reach. Trying to make the catch, he wound up hitting the ball up in the air and catching it with his bare hand.
In the fourth inning, EKU benefited from a JSU error to load the bases with two outs when Logan Thomason ripped a shot over the right field fence for a grand slam. Without the error, the inning would've petered out.
Even so, when JSU rolled into the bottom of the ninth down 10-3, the Gamecocks rallied to trim it to 10-5 with bases loaded and two outs. Javier Ramirez hit a line shot that looked destined to go between the EKU shortstop and third baseman to score at least two runs and bring the tying run to the plate.
EKU third baseman Conner Davis made a diving catch to end the game.
"The way we responded right there shows our team has heart," Crowe said. "It shows we're never going to quit. If you're up 10 runs on us, we're still going to make a push and not give up."
What to know
—JSU starter Isaiah Magwood (3-1) worked 4⅓ innings and allowed seven hits, six runs (two earned) and three walks. He struck out five. Dylan Hathcock (1⅔ innings), Trevor Andrews (one inning) and Caleb Marsh (two innings) finished.
—Backup catcher Brooks Bryan was 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI while serving as the designated hitter.
—Trent Hoogerwerf, the No. 3 catcher, had a single. T.J. Reeves, the team's leading hitter at .356, went 1-for-5.
—Freshman third baseman Brennen Norton missed his fifth game since suffering an undisclosed injury. He is hitting .288.
Who said
—Case on the ninth-inning rally: "To me, that shows a little character. There was no quit. We end up hitting the ball as hard as we've hit one all night, and if it goes through, the tying run is at the plate. The goal when you're behind is to find a way to get the ball up there, and who knows what happens? But third baseman made such a great play."
—Case on Ramirez getting robbed of a hit on the last play: "What he's got to understand, and all of us have to understand in this game, that's all you can do. When you hit the ball that hard, that's about all you can do. From my standpoint, that's a real positive. From his standpoint, it's a positive, but I guarantee you he wishes it had gone through."
Next up
—JSU and Eastern Kentucky will play again Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. At Sunday's game, the Atlanta Braves' mascot, Blooper, will be in attendance along with the Braves' organist, Matthew Kaminski.