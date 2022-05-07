JSU baseball: Gamecocks suffer doubleheader sweep at Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville State arrived at Earle Combs Stadium Saturday tied atop of the ASUN West Division standings with Eastern Kentucky. The Gamecocks left the park two games out of first place after dropping both games of a doubleheader against the Colonels. EKU won the opener 8-3 before taking the nightcap 5-3.
EKU (31-15, 16-7 ASUN) improved its record against JSU (21-24, 14-9) to 5-0 this season. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at noon.
The Gamecocks got off to a good start in Game 1. Mason Maners led off the contest with a double, and Cole Frederick followed with a two-run home run. Brennen Norton added a solo blast in the second inning to give JSU a 3-0 lead.
The Colonels held the Gamecocks scoreless the rest of the way. EKU scored six runs in the fourth inning and two more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
JSU scored two runs in the sixth inning of Game 2 to tie the score at 2-2. The Gamecocks had a golden opportunity to break the game open in the seventh. They loaded the bases with no outs, but ended up with nothing to show for it. Frederick was thrown out at home before Alex Strachan grounded into an inning-ending double play.
The Colonels made the Gamecocks pay, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 5-2 lead. T.J. Reeves hit a two-out home run in the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-3, but Kody Putnam struck out to end it.
What to know
—Norton finished the day 4-for-6 with two RBIs. In addition to his homer, the freshman had a double in Game 1.
—Alex Carignan went 4-for-8 with a double, one run and one RBI.
—Maners went 3-for-9 with two doubles. Frederick finished the day 2-for-8.
—T.J. Reeves went 2-for-3 in Game 2. In addition to his home run, he also doubled.
—Isaiah Magwood was solid on the mound for JSU in Game 2 before running into trouble in the eighth inning. He allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks over 7 ⅓ innings. He struck out 10.