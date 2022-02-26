JSU baseball: Gamecocks struggle to score runs again in loss to Southern Mississippi

Jacksonville State's baseball team lost again Saturday afternoon, and the Gamecocks are still struggling to score.
JSU fell 3-1 at Southern Mississippi to drop to 0-6. After scoring eight in the opener against Kentucky, JSU has posted 10 runs in the last five games.
Four of JSU's games this year came against Southeastern Conference teams (Kentucky and Alabama) and the past two came against a Southern Mississippi team that finished second in the NCAA Oxford Regional last year.
The lone run Saturday scored when Alex Strachan delivered a one-out single, moved to second on Brennen Norton's groundout and scored on T.J. Reeves' single.
After JSU's Carson Crowe led off the sixth inning with a double, USM retired the next 12 Gamecock batters to close out the game.
Four to know
—Crowe, Strachan, Reeves, Derrick Jackson Jr. and Isaac Alexander each had one hit.
—Tanner Jones (0-2) started for JSU and pitched 4 2/3 innings before he was relieved by Trey Fortner, who worked the remaining 3 1/3 innings. Jones allowed two runs, while Fortner gave up three.
—Brooks Bryan was 0-for-2 with JSU's lone walk. He is hitting .385 for the season.
—The Gamecocks will play the final game of the three-game set Sunday at 1 p.m.