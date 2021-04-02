JSU baseball: Gamecocks start fast, but SEMO rallies for win

Jacksonville State’s baseball team got off to a good start Friday, but Southeast Missouri rallied to beat the Gamecocks 6-5 in the first game of a three-game weekend series.
Cole Frederick led off the game with a solo home run, and the Gamecocks added one run in the second inning and three more in the top of the fifth to build a 5-1 lead.
Tre Kirlin’s second-inning sacrifice fly plated Isaac Alexander, who doubled to start the inning, giving JSU a 2-0 lead. Kirklin got the Gamecocks going again in the fifth after singling and advancing to second on a wild pitch. Zeth Malcom’s single drove in Kirklin. One batter later, Alex Webb drove in Malcom with an RBI double. Nash Adams’ drove in JSU’s final run of the night with a single that scored Jaylyn Williams.
SEMO scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the lead. The Redhawks held JSU scoreless the rest of the way, allowing just two hits over the final four innings.
Four to know
—The top of the order did most of the damage for the Gamecocks. Frederick led the team with three hits. Both Malcolm and Webb finished 2-for-5.
—Christian Edwards started for the Gamecocks and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
—Jackson Tavel took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over two-thirds on an inning. Kyle Luigs pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks. Trey Fortner allowed no runs, no hits and no walks in his one inning of work.
—The Gamecocks (11-13, 4-3 OVC) will face SEMO (12-12, 6-4) on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.