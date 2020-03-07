JSU baseball: Gamecocks split two as Kirklin, Woods thrive

Jacksonville State split its first two games of its Ohio Valley Conference baseball schedule today at Eastern Illinois.
The Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois in the first game 6-4 before losing 4-0 in the second game.
Senior center fielder Tre Kirklin paced JSU with four hits in eight at-bats in the doubleheader.
JSU (6-7, 1-1 OVC) and Eastern Illinois (5-6, 1-1) will play the third game of their series Sunday at 1 p.m. That game also will be in Charleston, Ill.
Five to know
—Kirklin went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs in the first game.
—With first baseman Andrew Naismith and first baseman/designated hitter Alex Strachan out, Carson Crowe went from the outfield to designated hitter, and Tanner Anderson got his first two starts of the year in left field. Crowe was 2-for-8 with a solo homer in the first game, while Anderson was 2-for-7 with a double, a stolen base and a walk. Both of his hits came in the first game.
—JSU reliever Corley Woods shined in the first game as he got the win after working the final three innings. He didn't allow a hit, gave up one walk and struck out two. Dylan Hathcock pitched the first 5⅓ innings, giving up four runs, while Casey finished the sixth inning by getting the last two outs.
—In the second game, JSU managed only five hits (all singles) and a walk. Senior catcher Alex Webb was 1-for-3 with the walk. He also caught a runner trying to steal. Kirklin, Crowe, Isaac Alexander and Alex Carignan, a backup catcher who played first base in both games, had one single apiece.
—Isaiah Magwood started the second game and got the loss after giving up two runs in 3⅓ innings. Camden Lovrich (1⅔ innings, one run), Colby Lewis (2⅔ innings, one run) and Austin Downey (one-third of an inning, no runs) finished the game.