JSU baseball: Gamecocks split doubleheader, remain tied for fourth with Austin Peay

Jacksonville State split a doubleheader at Austin Peay on Saturday, winning the opener 10-4 and losing the nightcap 5-1.
Including Friday night's loss to Austin Peay, the Gamecocks lost two of three in the series. JSU (24-25, 14-13 OVC) and Austin Peay (20-30, 14-13) are tied for fourth in the league standings heading into the final weekend of the season. The series win this weekend, however, gives Austin Peay the tiebreaker, if they're still tied after next weekend.
Austin Peay will play three games at Murray State (29-21, 17-10), which is in first place. JSU will host Tennessee Tech (19-24, 12-15) for a three-game set, with a single game Thursday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m.
Only the top four teams advance to the OVC tournament, which will be May 27-29 in Jackson, Tenn.
Five to know
—JSU took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the first game and never trailed. Zeth Malcom hit a solo homer, and Carson Crowe added a two-run homer.
—Kyle Luigs (3-1) started the first game and went 5⅓ innings, allowing one earned run. Trey Forner (1⅔ innings), Jackson Tavel (one-third) and Corley Woods (1⅔ innings) finished out the game. Woods got his seventh save of the season.
—Colin Casey (5-5) pitched 3⅔ innings to start the first game, allowing three runs. Dylan Hathcock (two-thirds, one run), Camden Lovrich (1⅔ innings, one run) and Jake Peppers (two innings) finished.
—Cole Frederick went 3-for-8 for the day with a home run and two walks. Alex Webb was 3-for-10 with a double. Alex Carignan was 3-for-8 with two walks.
—Carson Crowe was 2-for-7 with the home run and three walks. Isaac Alexander was 2-for-8 with a double and five RBIs.