JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's baseball team has found that zone where decent pitching and hitting aren't enough. The Gamecocks are close to that fine line between winning and losing, but they've been on the wrong side a good bit lately.
That was especially evident this weekend as Jacksonville State dropped two out of three to Florida International. The Gamecocks' pitchers allowed only eight runs in the three games, but their hitters managed only six.
After falling 3-1 in a single game Friday, JSU delivered 17 hits and drew seven walks in a Saturday doubleheader but managed only a 3-1 win and a 5-2 loss.
"We had runners on base all day long," said JSU coach Jim Case, whose team is now 5-7 and has dropped seven of the last 10. "Even though we won the first game, we scored only three runs. In college baseball, if you score six runs in a weekend, it's hard to do better than winning one. We just have to get better. That's all there is to it."
In the first game, JSU got all the big hits it needed in the fifth inning. Down 1-0, Carson Crowe doubled and scored on Taylor Craven's double. Chase Robinson moved Craven to third with a single, and Alex Webb doubled to drive home Craven and Robinson.
The Gamecocks had no such luck in the second contest.
—In the second inning, Craven homered for a run, and the Gamecocks had two on base with two outs but couldn't add to their total.
—In the fourth, JSU loaded the bases with one out, but Devin Brown flied out to bring home a run and Tre Kirklin lined out.
—JSU loaded the bases again in the seventh inning, but Nic Gaddis struck out and Andrew Naismith grounded out.
—In the ninth, down 5-2, the Gamecocks put together the makings of a rally. With one out, Brown singled and Kirklin walked. That brought up Webb, the No. 2 hitter, with Gaddis and Naismith behind him. Webb grounded into a double play to end the game.
"Their pitchers, they were a good pitching staff," said JSU shortstop Isaac Alexander, who had two hits apiece in the two games. "They filled up the zone, didn't allow a lot of walks. They had good arms, live arms. They just made us struggle."
What to know
—JSU used 11 different pitchers in the series. Trey Fortner (1-2) worked six innings in Saturday's first game and allowed one run. Dylan Hathcock started the second game and worked 3⅓ innings, allowing a single run, which was unearned.
—Robinson was 3-for-6 with a walk in the doubleheader, while Webb was 2-for-7 with two walks. Craven was 2-for-6 with a walk, and Crowe and Gaddis each went 2-for-8.
—JSU's Friday game drew 985, and Saturday's doubleheader brought 857. The Gamecocks' other two home dates drew 1,112 and 1,126 in a season-opening series against North Alabama. All four of those figures are higher than any JSU home game has drawn since 2,834 came to see the Gamecocks lost 15-10 to Alabama.
Who said
—Case on how close JSU is to getting back to winning regularly: "I believe it's going to happen. I really do, and I'll keep believing that we're going to find a way and that we're going to loosen up. We're going to relax a little bit and somebody is going to drive one in the gap, and boom, here it goes just like that, like turning a faucet on. I think that'll happen, but right now, I think everybody is looking around, waiting for someone else to do that."
—Alexander on playing behind the JSU pitching effort this weekend: "They definitely pitched very well this weekend. They gave us every chance to win, but we just didn't help them out. It was a good pitching duel every game between the two teams.
Next up
—Jacksonville State will host Samford on Tuesday at 6 p.m.