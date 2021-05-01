JSU baseball: Gamecocks slug six homers in doubleheader sweep of UT Martin

Jacksonville State slugged six home runs and scored 26 times in a doubleheader sweep at UT Martin on Saturday.
The Gamecocks cruised to the first win 12-8 as Alex Webb, Carson Crowe and Isaac Alexander each hit homers. In the second game, JSU won 14-4 as Cole Frederick, Jaylyn Williams and Tanner Anderson each put one out of the park.
The two wins gave JSU a sweep of the three-game road series.
JSU (22-21, 12-9 Ohio Valley Conference) is now tied with Murray State for third place in the league. The Gamecocks entered the weekend in sixth place.
Morehead State (12-6 in the league) is in first place, while Southeast Missouri (13-8) is second.
Six to know
—The Gamecocks jumped out early in both wins. They led 6-0 in the second inning of the first game and built a 12-3 lead in the sixth. In the nightcap, they used a seven-run fifth inning to grab a 10-1 advantage.
—Crowe went 3-for-6 on the day with a pair of doubles, the home run, two RBIs and three walks. His batting average is up to .292, and his 14 doubles lead the team.
—Webb went 3-for-9 with the home run and four RBIs. He leads the team with 44 RBIs and is tied for first in home runs with Williams at seven. He is hitting .318
—Williams was 3-for-6 with two doubles, the home run and four RBIs.
—Cole Frederick was 3-for-9, and Alexander was 2-for-8 with five RBIs. Zeth Malcolm was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Nash Adams was 2-for-8. Anderson was 3-for-8 with a double, the homer and four RBIs.
—Christian Edwards (5-2) started the opener and worked 5⅓ innings to get the win. He struck out four. Colin Casey (5-3) pitched six innings in the second game and got the win. He struck out a career-high eight batters and didn't issue a walk.