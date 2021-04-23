JSU baseball: Gamecocks' series with Morehead State pushed back a day

Jacksonville State's tonight's home baseball game against Morehead State has been pushed back because of the weather forecast, according to a news release.
According to weather.com, there is a chance of rain showers tonight.
Instead of playing a single game Friday followed by a doubleheader Saturday, JSU and Morehead State will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
Morehead State (18-14, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference) is in first place in the league standings, while JSU (18-18, 8-7) is tied for third. This year, only the top four teams advance to the conference tournament, instead of eight as in the past.
Morehead State has played three fewer games after a three-game series with UT Martin was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
According to the release, tickets that were bought for Friday's contest will be good for any of the three games. Tickets are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com and at the stadium ticket office. Admission is free to all JSU students and all fans 18 years old and younger.