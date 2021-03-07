JSU baseball: Gamecocks scuffle at the plate, but bullpen shines in loss to USM

JACKSONVILLE — With limited seating for Jacksonville State's home baseball games because of the pandemic, attendance is down as expected at Jim Case Stadium.
Even so, the Gamecocks drew near capacity for this weekend's three-game series against Conference-USA preseason favorite Southern Mississippi. JSU drew an average of 505 fans a game. To allow for social distancing, the school has opened only 508 of the seats, which total about 1,100 at the stadium.
"I thought our crowds were really good. Last night's crowd was outstanding. To follow up, today's crowd was very good," JSU coach Jim Case said after Sunday's 3-1 loss, which gave USM two wins in the three games.
"I wish we could've given them a little something to get going."
JSU averaged 960 in 2019 when the stadium opened. Last year, before the pandemic shut down the season, the Gamecocks averaged 817 in 10 February home dates.
As was the case in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Golden Eagles, the Gamecocks had trouble scoring Sunday. JSU managed seven hits and two walks, and the only run came in the fifth inning when Carson Crowe led off the inning with a double, and Alex Carignan followed by driving him home with a single.
The Gamecocks managed to load the bases in the second inning with two outs but didn't score. In both the sixth and the ninth, they had two on and two outs but couldn't push anything across.
USM threw four pitchers Sunday, going with Ben Etheridge for four innings, Ryan Och and Tanner Hall for two each, and closer Garrett Ramsey for the ninth. JSU managed its run off Etheridge.
"They did a good job against us," Case said. "We didn't hit a whole lot of balls hard. The opportunities we had, we didn't take advantage."
The bright spot from Sunday? The bullpen.
After Colin Casey worked 3⅔ innings and gave up three runs on a pair of home runs, JSU relievers Kyle Luigs, Jackson Tavel and Corley Woods combined to pitch 5 ⅓ innings and allow five hits, one walk and no runs.
"We feel our bullpen should be a strength for us, and I thought it was," Case said. "Luigs came in, and he did a nice job. Tavel came in, and he was very good. Swings were not real good against him. Corley was outstanding, kind of back to what we think of when we think of Corley."
What to know
—Crowe went 2-for-4, while Carignan was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. Cole Frederick, Jaylen Williams, Isaac Alexander and Tanner Snow each had a single.
—For the series, Frederick was 5-for-14 and Williams was 5-for-13. Both had at least one hit in each of the three games. Alexander was 4-for-10.
—Woods pitched 2 ⅓ innings and allowed one hit while striking out three. This was his fourth outing and his best yet. He allowed one run in each of his other three appearances. His ERA is down to 5.14.
Who said
—Woods on his day: "Tavel came in and shut it down, and it was easy to follow that. (Casey, Luigs and Tavel) made it easy for me to come in and throw strikes. They set it up pretty good, and it was easy from there."
—Woods on the team: "I love this team. We've got a lot of guys. We've got some new guys, too, and our fans probably don't even know some of the players. It's a deep team, probably the deepest roster I've been on at JSU. I think we're going to be pretty good."
Next up
—JSU (5-6) will play at Alabama on Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by a weekend series at South Alabama on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Southern Mississippi improved to 6-5 and will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.