Tre Kirklin singled, doubled and homered as Jacksonville State won at Samford 11-5 on Tuesday for its third straight baseball win.
Kirklin was 3-for-6 with three runs and three RBIs, improving his batting average to .271.
Jacksonville State (24-20) gets back into Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Tennessee-Martin. The Gamecocks are 14-7 in the league, and their .667 winning percentage ties them for first place with Belmont and Austin Peay.
Four to know
—Nic Gaddis crushed a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to give JSU a quick lead. That was his team-leading ninth homer of the season. Gaddis finished the day 1-for-5.
—Alex Webb was 2-for-5 with two singles, a walk and two RBIs. He has driven in 36 runs this season, which leads the team.
—Devin Brown played second base and batted ninth. He was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs. Alex Strachan had a home run, and Isaac Alexander doubled.
—Trey Fortner started and pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing three runs. Michael Gilliland went 4⅓ innings and got the win after allowing two runs. Jackson Tavel worked the final two innings, striking out three, walking one and giving up no hits.