JSU baseball: Gamecocks ride starting pitching, hot bats to doubleheader sweep of Valpo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s starting pitchers didn’t need much run support, but they got it in spades.
The Gamecocks finished off a three-game weekend sweep of Valparaiso by taking both games of a doubleheader at Ruby Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Saturday. JSU opened the day with a 10-2 victory and followed it up with a 13-3 win in the nightcap.
It started with starting pitching.
Dylan Hathcock tossed a gem in Game 1, allowing three hits and no walks over six scoreless innings. The redshirt junior struck out seven and improved to 1-0 on the season.
“Dylan really got the day going for us,” JSU head coach Jim Case said. “He had, basically, total control, as much as he’s ever had. I thought he pitched as good as he ever had.”
Colin Casey wasn’t quite as dominant as his teammate, but he certainly got the job done. The Jacksonville High graduate picked up his first win of the season, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out five.
“He was all around the zone, letting guys play defense. You know, that’s all you can ask for,” JSU catcher Alex Carignan said. “He had a nice three-pitch mix. When you’ve got that going, you are going to have success.”
It didn’t hurt that JSU’s bats produced 23 runs on 26 hits during the doubleheader sweep.
“We have felt like that we’re right there. We’ve had a lot of opportunities, but we’ve had a problem getting the big hit,” Case said. “Today, we got big hits.”
The Gamecocks’ biggest hit came in Game 2. Down 1-0 headed into the bottom of the second inning, JSU loaded the bases with two outs but came away with nothing after Nash Adams fouled out to the first baseman.
The Gamecocks (4-3) found themselves in the exact same situation in the third. This time, however, Carignan came through, lacing a three-run double down the left-field line. JSU wound up scoring seven runs in the inning, which was plenty of run support for Casey and company.
“Anytime that you can come through like that for your guys, drive in runs, help your starting pitcher, who you’re trying to serve back there as a catcher, help him out, that’s always important,” Carignan said.
Carignan finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Case called his three-run double “huge.”
What to know
—Alex Webb finished the day 5-for-8 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
—Isaac Alexander went 3-for-7 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.
—Tre Kirklin had a double in Game 1 and followed it up with a home run in Game 2.
—Javier Ramirez, who saw extended action this weekend with Alex Strachan out, finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and four walks. He also made several nice defensive plays at third base.
Who said
—Carignan on JSU’s offensive output: “Actually, before the game, I was kind of bringing up, you know, hoping to get the bats going, especially today. I think everybody went out there, seeing the ball well. A lot of guys were setting the table for guys later to come up and be able to drive those runs in.”
—Case on Ramirez: “Javi is a guy, he played a lot for us a year ago. He didn’t play a whole lot last weekend. And then this weekend, with Strach out, it kind of opened up a spot, and I thought he took advantage of it really well.”
Next up
—JSU will hit the road for the first time this season for two mid-week games. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at Auburn on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and at Samford on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before returning home for a three-game weekend series against Southern Mississippi.