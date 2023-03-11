JSU baseball: Gamecocks ride solid starting pitching to doubleheader sweep of South Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s starting rotation was solid all weekend and was a big reason why the Gamecocks swept a doubleheader against South Alabama on Saturday.
JSU recorded its first shutout of the season in Game 1, defeating the Jaguars 4-0, before taking the nightcap 11-9.
The trio of AJ Causey, Tanner Jones and Eli Zielinski combined to allow just three earned runs over 19 innings during the three-game set.
Jones turned in the weekend’s best performance, allowing five hits and no walks over seven shutout innings in Game 1 of the twinbill. The sophomore from Thorsby set a new career high for innings pitched and tied his career high with nine strikeouts.
“I think that’s the best he’s thrown here,” JSU coach Jim Case said. “He was really, really good.”
It was a welcome sight for Jones, who entered the contest with an 8.56 ERA. He cut that number down to 5.66 Saturday and earned his first win over the season after the Gamecocks broke open a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Jones said.
It was a nice bounce back for Jones, who allowed six earned runs over 4⅔ innings in his last start against Bradley. He said pitch location played a big role in his success Saturday.
“I kept the ball down. Earlier in the year, I was leaving the ball up a little bit I felt like,” Jones said. “I feel like today I worked on getting it down a little bit more, and it paid off.”
Zielinski took the ball in Game 2 and earned his third win of the season. The freshman from Daphne allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He fanned four Jaguars.
“Our starting pitching all weekend was good,” Case said. “Eli wasn’t his normal self, but he gave up one run in five innings. We’ll take that every time out.”
Causey started the first game of the series — a 6-3 JSU loss — on Friday. He set a career high with 11 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs over seven innings.
Jones said if the trio can stay healthy, “I think the sky’s the limit for us.”
It’s hard to argue with him after watching what they did against the Jaguars.
What to know
—All four of the Gamecocks’ Game 1 runs came in the bottom of the seventh inning, and they did it while mustering just one hit. After Caleb Johnson and Michael Dallas reached on one-out walks, Bear Madliak doubled to drive in Johnson for the first run of the game. After Dallas scored on a wild pitch, Mason Maners and T.J. Reeves walked to load the bases. Madliak scored after Brennen Norton was hit by a pitch, and Maners jogged home after Javon Hernandez drew a walk.
—Madliak continued to shine from the leadoff spot. After going 3-for-5 on Friday, he went 4-for-10 with three runs and two RBIs in the doubleheader Saturday.
—Maners extended his on-base streak to 28 games Saturday, launching a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the second inning of Game 2. Reeves made it back-to-back jacks on the very next pitch, sending his team-leading fifth home run over the left field fence. Maners went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in the nightcap, while Reeves was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs.
—Maners and Reeves weren’t the only Gamecocks to do damage with the sticks in Game 2, as JSU pounded out 13 hits. Carson Crowe doubled twice and finished with two runs and one RBI. Hernandez was 3-for-5 with a double and drove in two runs. Freshman Caleb Johnson hit the first triple of his JSU career.
—Will Baker relieved Jones in Game 1 and turned in two solid innings, allowing only one hit and striking out two. The Gamecocks’ bullpen was not good in Game 2, however. After building an 11-1 lead, five JSU relievers combined to allow eight runs over the game’s final four innings.
Who said
—Case on sweeping the doubleheader: “After a disappointing night last night, and kinda wondering how we would come out today, and then to be in a game like we were in in the first game — I think it was nothing-nothing headed into the bottom of the seventh inning — I thought our guys really showed a little something about themselves. I’m proud of them. We won two out of three. We didn’t close out Game 2 the way we would like to, but that doesn’t take away from the fact of how we got after it this weekend.”
—Case on the bats getting going in Game 2: “Some guys that have scuffled — they’re good hitters, they just haven’t hit so far — they’re gonna hit. They just are. I mean people who can hit, they hit. We’ve had some guys hot already, but if we get some of these other guys hot, we’ll be a handful.”
Next up
—JSU (6-10) will host defending national champion Ole Miss on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Queens for a three-game weekend set against Queens to open ASUN Conference play.