JSU baseball: Gamecocks ride 15 hits to win over Gardner-Webb

JACKSONVILLE — A lot happened in Jacksonville State’s 9-3 win over visiting Gardner-Webb on Friday. The Gamecocks evened their record at 4-4 on the young baseball season, junior left-handed pitcher Dylan Hathcock solidified his place as the “Friday guy” of the pitching staff and positivity at the plate helped senior first baseman Andrew Naismith double his hit total for the season.
Hathcock worked six innings, allowing single runs in the second and third innings, surrendered four hits, fanned six and walked one on 77 pitches. In the second, a leadoff single followed by a double put runners on third and second with no one out. Hathcock got a strikeout, a ground ball out that scored a run and another strikeout to limit the damage. In the third a two-out double plated the Bulldogs’ second run.
“The two innings he gave up runs he gave up single runs,” Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case said of Hathcock’s efforts. “I think the first time was really big because they had second and third and no outs and he was able to get out of it. He threw strikes. He threw all of his pitches for strikes. … I thought he was really good.”
JSU answered immediately after each of Gardner-Webb’s first two runs. In the bottom of the second, Carson Crowe singled and scored on Chase Robinson’s two-out triple. Cole Frederick reached on a fielder’s choice and came home on a two-out double by designated hitter Alex Strachan in the third.
Naismith singled to start the fifth and Strachan delivered another two-out double to score him and put the Gamecocks ahead 3-2. In the sixth, JSU added four runs to break the game open.
“They score, we score. They score, we score. We take the lead and then we expand it and once we started expanding we were doing a pretty good job of throwing strikes. It was going to be difficult for them to come back,” Case said.
Three to know
—Naismith was 4-for-5 with an RBI in addition to his run scored. He had four hits total in JSU’s first seven games.
—Centerfielder and leadoff hitter Tre Kirklin sparked the Gamecocks’ four-run sixth with a two-run home run to left field.
—Catcher Alex Webb doubled in the sixth and singled in the eighth.
Who said
—Case on Kirklin: “If you make a mistake and leave one up a little bit he can hit it a long way. He’s a strong kid, covers a lot of ground. This park, you’d better have somebody who can do that as well.”
—Naismith on his day: “Coach Case has been talking to us about staying positive. … Coach (Evan) Bush’s scouting report was spot on as well. That definitely helped me.”
—Hathcock on being the starting pitcher of the first game of a series: “I like being the Friday guy because I like the first game. I want to be the one to go ahead and get it under control. … I like pressure honestly.”
What’s next
—The Gamecocks and Gardner-Webb continue their three-game series today at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium with a 1 p.m. start. Jacksonville State is expected to start right-hander Isaiah Magwood, 0-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA in nine innings of work. The Bulldogs are expected to counter with left-hander Isaac Campbell, 0-0 with an ERA of 1.42 in 13 2/3 innings.