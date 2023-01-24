 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Gamecocks' Reeves, Causey made Perfect Game's preseason All-ASUN team

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Two Jacksonville State baseball players landed on Perfect Game's preseason All-ASUN Conference picks.

Perfect Game, a baseball recruiting and prospect service, named Jacksonville State's T.J. Reeves and AJ Causey to its preseason listing. Reeves, a senior outfielder, was named as one of the three outfielders, while Causey was tabbed as one of the two starting pitchers.