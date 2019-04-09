Jacksonville State’s baseball team rallied to upset No. 19 Auburn 11-6 on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (23-10) took a commanding 6-0 lead after three innings, but the Gamecocks answered with six runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie it.
JSU added five runs in the top of the seventh and kept Auburn off the scoreboard for the final six innings.
Four to know
—Michael Gilliland picked up the win for the Gamecocks, allowing only one hit and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
—Four Gamecocks had multiple hits on the night. Alex Webb finished 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs. Nic Gaddis was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Isaac Alexander went 2-for-5 with two runs, and Chase Robinson was 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
—Andrew Naismith finished the night with three RBIs to lead the Gamecocks. Edouard Julien led the Tigers with three RBIs. His two-run home run in the first inning ignited Auburn’s fast start.
—JSU (17-15) will open a three-game OVC series against Belmont on Friday at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. The two teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.