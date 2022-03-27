JSU baseball: Gamecocks rally past UNA in ninth inning thanks to Reeves' homer, Crowe's hustle

JACKSONVILLE — T.J. Reeves got the last laugh in Jacksonville State’s 3-2 win over North Alabama on Saturday night.
Two innings after hearing it from the Lions’ dugout after a failed attempt to steal home, a fired-up Reeves took left-hander Austin Emener deep to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“Going into the at-bat, I was really just thinking, any way I can get on base, just try to get on base,” Reeves said. “He’s a fastball guy, so I was just ready for the fastball.”
The Alabama transfer got one he liked and sent it over the fence in left field, setting off a rowdy celebration in front of the Gamecocks’ dugout.
“He ended up going inside and I just reacted to it and got the barrel on it,” Reeves said.
The Gamecocks didn’t have to wait long for their next celebration. After Carson Crowe walked, Alex Strachan hit a routine fly ball to right field that should have sent the game into extra innings, but UNA’s Devne Daniel dropped it, allowing a hustling Crowe to score the game-winning run all the way from first base.
“If he’s not running hard, he don’t score,” JSU head coach Jim Case said. “It shows a little something that he was busting it, even though that ball is going to be caught 99.9 out of 100 times. How many times have you seen it, when it does fall, that guy has to stop at third because he just wasn’t.
“As he said in the dugout afterwards, I was complimenting him, he said, ‘From the time it went up, I was just thinking score.’”
The Gamecocks’ ninth-inning heroics were made possible by sixth-inning heroics from relief pitcher Reid Fagerstrom. The sophomore entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs, and he got out of it unscathed. Fagerstrom struck out Daniel before getting Jonathan Lane to ground into an inning-ending double play.
“It’s the game. That’s the game,” Case said. “I mean if they score two right there, we’re in trouble.”
Fagerstrom (1-1) struck out the side in the seventh and finished with seven strikeouts. He picked up his first win of the season after allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks over four innings pitched.
What to know
—Reeves finished the game 2-for-3. In addition to his home run, he opened the seventh inning with a triple. He’s now hitting .392 on the season.
—Mason Maners went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. He scored the Gamecocks’ first run on a sacrifice fly from Isaac Alexander.
—Alex Carignan was the only other Gamecocks with a hit. He doubled in the fourth inning.
—Freshman Tanner Jones got the start and cruised through the first five innings. He struck out the side in the fifth before running into trouble an inning later. After issuing two walks and hitting a batter, Case went to Fagerstrom. Jones allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks over five innings pitched.
Who said
—Case on Reeves: “I don’t even like to think about what it would be like without him. He’s been great for us in center field, which is a big thing, but he’s been huge for us, you know, swinging the bat. And not just swinging the bat, I mean he’s stolen bases. He’s done a lot of big things for us.”
—Fagerstrom on Reeves’ home run and winning a tight game: “This is my second year at Jax State, so I remember last year, all those close games we were in, it seemed like we couldn’t get over that hump. Going into that last inning we’re down, you know, the morale is a little down. Then we have a good (at-bat), then T.J. hits a ball out, and you know everybody was going crazy. I’m just really proud of our guys for just staying through it, because last year, you know, so many times we saw us just fall right there. It’s awesome to get a win in that type of situation.”
Next up
—JSU (10-11, 5-0 ASUN) closes its three-game series with UNA (6-15, 1-4) today at 1 p.m. They will travel to Auburn for a 6 p.m. contest Tuesday.