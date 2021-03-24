JSU baseball: Gamecocks rally but fall short at Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State gave up four runs in the first inning and never could catch up in a 12-10 loss at Kennesaw State on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks (8-11) pounded out 10 hits and got at least one from nine different players.
In the top of the ninth inning, JSU trailed 12-9 and got the first three runners on base. Cole Frederick singled, Carson Crowe walked, and Alex Webb singled home Frederick. Kennesaw State's Kolby Johnson then retired the next three batters to earn his fourth save.
This was the final game of an eight-game road trip. JSU will return home to host Tennessee Tech in a single game Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Jacksonville State used seven different pitchers, including Jake Peppers (one inning), Isaiah Magwood (two innings), Colton Lewis (one inning), Brandon Andrews (one-third of an inning), Jackson Tavel (1⅔ inning), Camden Lovrich (one inning) and Trey Fortner (one inning). Tavel was the only one not to allow a run.
—Nash Adams went 2-for-4 with three runs, a double and two RBIs. He is now batting a team-best .381.
—Trevor Andrews went 1-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBIs. Tre Kirklin was 1-f0r-4 with a triple and an RBI. Alex Strachan was 1-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs.
—Crowe had one hit — a three-run double. Webb, Alex Carignan, Javier Ramirez and Cole Frederick each had a single.