JSU baseball: Gamecocks pour on the hits as 10 hitters produce at least one each

Jacksonville State pounded out 19 hits, including three home runs, in a 14-10 win at Alabama State on Wednesday night.
Cole Frederick led the way by going 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles, three runs, a home run and two RBIs for the Gamecocks (13-14). Alex Carignan and Derrick Jackson Jr. each had a homer.
JSU got at least two hits from six different players and at least one from four others. The Gamecocks scored in every inning but the sixth and the eighth. They broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed after that.
JSU used eight pitchers. Austin Downey pitched the first two innings, and then JSU coach Jim Case allowed seven relievers to get some work, finishing with Corley Woods, who got the last four outs. Trey Fortner (2-2) worked a scoreless third inning and got the win.
Five to know
—Tre Kirklin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice fly. Alex Webb was 3-for-6 with two RBIs. Jaylen Williams was 2-for-3 with a walk.
—Alex Strachan went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a sacrifice fly. He was the designated hitter, while the first baseman was backup catcher Carignan, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and the home run.
—Jackson got a pair of hits in two at-bats and doubled with two RBIs.
—Isaac Alexander was 1-for-3 with a double. He was replaced in the bottom of the fifth by Javier Ramirez, who was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
—Mason Maners went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double and two walks while batting ninth. He started in right field and finished the game in left. This was the freshman's fourth start this season. He entered the game 2-for-12 for the year.