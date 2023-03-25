JSU baseball: Gamecocks pound out 23 runs, 29 hits in doubleheader sweep at Bellarmine

Derrick Jackson Jr. returned to action Saturday and helped Jacksonville State's baseball team sweep Bellarmine 12-3 and 11-4 on the road.
Jackson injured his hand three games into the season and was out until Saturday, but he came up big in his return. He went into the lineup in the second game, batting eighth and playing first base. He went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs.
He was part of a big offensive day in which JSU pounded out 14 hits in the first game and 15 in the second. Javon Hernandez led the way by going 6-for-9 with two walks and four RBIs. Mason Maners reached base six times. He went 3-for-7 with a double, two homers and four RBIs. He also walked twice and was hit by a pitch.
JSU (12-11, 5-0 ASUN) has bounced back from a 4-10 start in which the Gamecocks played six games against SEC schools.
In Saturday's opener, JSU broke open a tie game by scoring four runs in the seventh inning Saturday. The Gamecocks added three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to cruise to a 12-3 win.
With the game tied 3-3, Hernandez doubled home Bear Madliak. T.J. Reeves' single scored Hernandez, and Carson Crowe pulled a two-run double down the right-field line to make it 7-3.
Hernandez reached base five times. He was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. He also walked twice, stole a base and scored four runs.
On the mound, AJ Causey (2-0) needed only 104 pitches to get through seven innings. He scattered eight hits and a pair of walks while striking out a season-high 12 batters.
Will Baker relieved and worked the final two innings while not allowing a run.
In the second game, JSU scored four times in the first inning as Hernandez homered to score two runs and Brennen Norton added a two-run blast of his own to make it 4-0.
From there, the Gamecocks cruised. Tanner Jones (3-1) pitched six innings and allowed four runs before giving way to Reid Fagerstrom, who worked the final three innings, allowing one hit, no walks and no runs for his sixth save of the season.
—Norton went 3-for-9 for the day with a double, two homers (both in the second game) and four RBIs.
—Madliak was 4-for-10 with two hits in each game. He had a double.
—T.J. Reeves was 3-for-9 with a double and two RBIs.
—Michael Dallas was 3-for-10, while Carson Crowe was 2-for-10 with a double and two RBIs. Will Fincher was 1-for-5 with a double.
—JSU and Bellarmine (7-16, 2-3) will play the final game of their three-game set Sunday at noon.
