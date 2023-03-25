 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks pound out 23 runs, 29 hits in doubleheader sweep at Bellarmine

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Derrick Jackson Jr. returned to action Saturday and helped Jacksonville State's baseball team sweep Bellarmine 12-3 and 11-4 on the road.

Jackson injured his hand three games into the season and was out until Saturday, but he came up big in his return. He went into the lineup in the second game, batting eighth and playing first base. He went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs.

