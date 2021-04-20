You are the owner of this article.
JSU baseball: Gamecocks pound out 10 hits in home win over Troy

JSU's Corley Woods and Tanner Anderson ham it up before the JSU vs Troy NCAA baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

After going 0-for-13 in a four-game stretch, Jacksonville State's Jaylyn Williams has heated up again.

Williams, who hits fourth in the Gamecocks' lineup, went 2-for-3 with a walk in JSU's 6-1 home win over Troy on Tuesday night.

JSU's Jaylyn Williams celebrates after hitting a double during the JSU vs Troy NCAA baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

He doubled home Tre Kirklin in the first inning to start the JSU scoring. He added a single later. In the last three games, he is 5-for-13, and his batting average is up to .310.

JSU (18-17) scored in five of the first seven innings and pounded out 10 hits in Tuesday's win.

Kyle Luigs (two innings), Jackson Tavel (2⅓ innings), Jake Peppers (2⅔ innings) and Camden Lovrich (two innings) handled the pitching for the Gamecocks in this mid-week game. Tavel allowed Troy's one run.

Five to know

—Alex Webb went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. The senior catcher's average is up to .315.

—Nash Adams went 2-for-4 with a double and is now hitting .346.

—Carson Crowe went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer, which is his fourth of the season.

—Kirklin was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs. Alex Strachan had an RBI single, and Alex Carignan added a sacrifice fly.

—The Gamecocks are at Auburn on Wednesday at 4 p.m. They'll host OVC opponent Morehead State on Friday at 6 p.m. in a single game and Saturday in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Morehead State leads the OVC at 8-4, while JSU is in a three-way tie for third place with Murray State and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 8-7.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

