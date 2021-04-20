JSU baseball: Gamecocks pound out 10 hits in home win over Troy

After going 0-for-13 in a four-game stretch, Jacksonville State's Jaylyn Williams has heated up again.
Williams, who hits fourth in the Gamecocks' lineup, went 2-for-3 with a walk in JSU's 6-1 home win over Troy on Tuesday night.
He doubled home Tre Kirklin in the first inning to start the JSU scoring. He added a single later. In the last three games, he is 5-for-13, and his batting average is up to .310.
JSU (18-17) scored in five of the first seven innings and pounded out 10 hits in Tuesday's win.
Kyle Luigs (two innings), Jackson Tavel (2⅓ innings), Jake Peppers (2⅔ innings) and Camden Lovrich (two innings) handled the pitching for the Gamecocks in this mid-week game. Tavel allowed Troy's one run.
Five to know
—Alex Webb went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. The senior catcher's average is up to .315.
—Nash Adams went 2-for-4 with a double and is now hitting .346.
—Carson Crowe went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer, which is his fourth of the season.
—Kirklin was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs. Alex Strachan had an RBI single, and Alex Carignan added a sacrifice fly.
—The Gamecocks are at Auburn on Wednesday at 4 p.m. They'll host OVC opponent Morehead State on Friday at 6 p.m. in a single game and Saturday in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Morehead State leads the OVC at 8-4, while JSU is in a three-way tie for third place with Murray State and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 8-7.