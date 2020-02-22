JSU baseball: Gamecocks' pitchers thrive in doubleheader split with Central Michigan

JACKSONVILLE — On a cold day at Rudy Abbott Field, Jacksonville State's pitchers made sure Central Michigan's bats stayed in the freezer.
In a Saturday doubleheader, four JSU pitchers combined to work 18 innings and allow only one run. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, even an effort like that didn't result in a sweep. JSU took the opener 8-0 before losing the second game 1-0.
Still, JSU (3-3) got solid performances from two guys who are slated to be weekend starters in Ohio Valley Conference play. Two young relievers shined, too.
Junior Dylan Hathcock (1-1) threw 5⅔ innings to start the first game. Sophomore Trey Fortner followed with 3⅓ innings of relief for his second save of the year. Sophomore Isaiah Magwood threw five shutout innings to start the second game. Freshman Austin Downey (1-1) worked four innings and allowed the only run when Central Michigan turned a leadoff walk in the sixth inning into its only run of the day.
"These weekend series before conference starts, it's huge to fill the zone up, throw strikes and give us a shot," Magwood said.
Their performances came against a quality opponent. Central Michigan won 47 games last season and took the Mid-American Conference championship. The Chippewas swept the conference tournament and got an NCAA berth, just as JSU did. They beat Miami before falling to Mississippi State and in a rematch with Miami.
While JSU coach Jim Case said he thought "we threw the ball really good," he wasn't pleased with the walks, especially ones that started an inning. JSU did that three times in the loss, including twice by Magwood and once by Downey.
The third one cost JSU. Central Michigan's Zach Gilles walked to open the sixth inning, then moved up a base on Griffin Lockwood-Powell's single. Both moved up on a sacrifice bunt, and Gilles scored on a groundout.
"There's certain things called Cardinal Sins in pitching — leadoff walks, two-out walks with nobody on," Case said. "We were able to pitch around it, except for one time. Turns out, that was the only run of the game."
In the second game, JSU couldn't solve Central Michigan's Jordan Patty (2-0), who pitched 7⅔ innings. Ian Leatherman pitched the final 1⅓ innings for the save.
The Gamecocks failed to benefit from three particularly hard-hit balls in the second game. With a runner on second and two outs in the fifth inning, Central Michigan's right fielder made a running catch on a shot by Tre KIrklin. Cole Frederick hit a rocket to lead off the ninth, but it went right to the left fielder.
In the ninth with one out, Alex Webb barreled a ball to right field. It fell in for a single, but if it had been a yard or two closer to the foul line, it would've rattled in the corner for at least a double.
Three to know
—Kirklin was a combined 2-for-7 with two RBIs and two walks. Webb was 3-for-8 with a double.
—Isaac Alexander singled home two runs in the seventh inning of the first game. Brook Brannon singled home a run when he pinch-hit in the seventh. That was his first at-bat of the season.
—Frederick was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the first game, while Alex Strachan was 2-for-4 with two runs. Chase Robinson was 1-for-3 with an RBI single.
Who said
—Case on Central Michigan's Patty, who allowed only two hits in the second game: "Obviously, he came right at us. He pitched ahead in the count. Threw a lot of first-pitch strikes. We tried to ambush him, tried not to let him be 0-1. Tried to jump on him. We weren't able to do anything with him. Lot of popups and flyouts."
—Magwood when asked to break down his performance: "I figured out a way to get outs and put zeroes on the scoreboard. That feels pretty good."
What's next
—JSU and Central Michigan will play again today at 1 p.m. and are scheduled to play Monday at 3 p.m., although rain is forecast. The series began with a doubleheader Saturday instead of single games Friday and Saturday because the Central Michigan team wasn't allowed to leave campus until players were finished with class Friday.