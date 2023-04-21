 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks pitchers have rough night in opener against FGCU

Jim Case

Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State’s pitching staff was roughed up in an 18-8 loss in the series opener against No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast on Friday night.

The Eagles scored a single run in the first and second innings, six in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. The game ended in the bottom of the eighth when Harrison Povey’s double gave FGCU a 10-run cushion.

