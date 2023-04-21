JSU baseball: Gamecocks pitchers have rough night in opener against FGCU

Jacksonville State’s pitching staff was roughed up in an 18-8 loss in the series opener against No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast on Friday night.
The Eagles scored a single run in the first and second innings, six in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. The game ended in the bottom of the eighth when Harrison Povey’s double gave FGCU a 10-run cushion.
AJ Causey got the start for the Gamecocks after not pitching last weekend. The rust showed as Causey took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits and two walks over 2⅓ innings.
The bullpen wasn’t much better. Will Baker relieved Causey and allowed five hits and three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning.
Sam Maynard and Garrett Telaga each went one inning. Maynard allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk. Telaga gave up six earned runs after hitting three batters, allowing two solo home runs and issuing one walk. Trey Fortner pitched the final 2⅓ innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks.
Derrick Jackson Jr. and Mason Maners were the most productive at the plate for the Gamecocks, who finished the night with 14 hits. Jackson went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run homer in the third, and a double in the fifth. Maners went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
—Carson Crowe and Brennen Norton both finished with two hits. Norton went 2-for-3 with one walk and one RBI. Crowe finished 2-for-5.
—T.J. Reeves went 1-for-3 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
—Bear Madliak was 1-for-2 with one walk and one run. Brooks Bryan replaced Madliak in the bottom of the fifth inning and finished 1-for-1 with one walk and one run.
—JSU freshmen Will Fincher and Caleb Johnson both finished the night with one hit. Fincher went 1-for-3 and scored one run, while Johnson was 1-for-4 with a double.
—Javon Hernandez went 0-for-5 but finished with one run and one RBI.
—JSU (17-19, 10-6 ASUN) will play FGCU again on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m., while Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.