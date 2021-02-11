JSU baseball: Gamecocks picked second in OVC poll behind Belmont

Jacksonville State came in second in the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason baseball poll, which was picked by the league's coaches and sports information directors.
Belmont was picked at the favorite, picking up 14 of 22 first-place votes and receiving 188 points. JSU got seven first-place votes and had 176 points.
Murray State (136), Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri (131) round out the top five, with SEMO receiving one first-place vote.
The Gamecocks won the 2019 OVC regular-season and tournament championships. Last year, JSU was 7-8 and 1-2 in the OVC when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JSU returns three players who were seniors last year but took advantage of the extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes granted by the NCAA Division I Council: outfielder Tre Kirklin, relief pitcher Corley Woods and catcher Alex Webb.
Webb was the lone JSU player included on the All-OVC preseason team.
Webb batted .313 last year with a team-high four doubles. He had a team-high 57 RBIs in 2019. Kirklin hit .328 with four home runs. Woods pitched 17 innings and had a 1.06 ERA.
OVC preseason poll
1. Belmont (14 first-place votes), 188 points
2. Jacksonville State (7), 176
3. Murray State, 136
4. Austin Peay, 132
5. Southeast Missouri (1), 131
6. Eastern Kentucky, 117
7. SIUE, 78
8. Eastern Illinois, 73
9. Morehead State, 67
10. Tennessee Tech, 66
11. UT Martin, 45
OVC preseason team
Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Jason Hinchman (OF), Tennessee Tech
Preseason OVC Pitcher of the Year: Joshua South (RHP), Belmont
C: Alex Webb, Jacksonville State
1B: John McDonald, Austin Peay
2B: Daniel Harris IV, Eastern Kentucky
2B: Jordan Cozart, Murray State
SS: Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri
3B: Stephen Hill, Morehead State
OF: Jason Hinchman, Tennessee Tech
OF: Brock Anderson, Murray State
OF: Garrett Spain, Austin Peay
DH: Jon Burghardt, Morehead State
UT: Christian Pena, Eastern Illinois
SP: Joshua South, Belmont
SP: Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri
SP: Collin Baumgartner, SIUE
SP: Shane Burns, Murray State
RP: Kyle Brennan, Belmont