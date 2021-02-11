You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Gamecocks picked second in OVC poll behind Belmont

JSU mo baseball

JSU head coach Jim Case during the Missouri at JSU baseball game in 2020. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State came in second in the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason baseball poll, which was picked by the league's coaches and sports information directors.

Belmont was picked at the favorite, picking up 14 of 22 first-place votes and receiving 188 points. JSU got seven first-place votes and had 176 points.

Murray State (136), Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri (131) round out the top five, with SEMO receiving one first-place vote.

The Gamecocks won the 2019 OVC regular-season and tournament championships. Last year, JSU was 7-8 and 1-2 in the OVC when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JSU returns three players who were seniors last year but took advantage of the extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes granted by the NCAA Division I Council: outfielder Tre Kirklin, relief pitcher Corley Woods and catcher Alex Webb.

JSU mo baseball

JSU's Alex Webb, middle, celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against Missouri. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Webb was the lone JSU player included on the All-OVC preseason team.

Webb batted .313 last year with a team-high four doubles. He had a team-high 57 RBIs in 2019. Kirklin hit .328 with four home runs. Woods pitched 17 innings and had a 1.06 ERA.

OVC preseason poll

1. Belmont (14 first-place votes), 188 points

2. Jacksonville State (7), 176

3. Murray State, 136

4. Austin Peay, 132

5. Southeast Missouri (1), 131

6. Eastern Kentucky, 117

7. SIUE, 78

8. Eastern Illinois, 73

9. Morehead State, 67

10. Tennessee Tech, 66

11. UT Martin, 45

OVC preseason team

Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Jason Hinchman (OF), Tennessee Tech

Preseason OVC Pitcher of the Year: Joshua South (RHP), Belmont

C: Alex Webb, Jacksonville State

1B: John McDonald, Austin Peay

2B: Daniel Harris IV, Eastern Kentucky

2B: Jordan Cozart, Murray State

SS: Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri

3B: Stephen Hill, Morehead State

OF: Jason Hinchman, Tennessee Tech

OF: Brock Anderson, Murray State

OF: Garrett Spain, Austin Peay

DH: Jon Burghardt, Morehead State

UT: Christian Pena, Eastern Illinois

SP: Joshua South, Belmont

SP: Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri

SP: Collin Baumgartner, SIUE

SP: Shane Burns, Murray State

RP: Kyle Brennan, Belmont

 

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...