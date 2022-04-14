JSU baseball: Gamecocks pick up much-needed win over Bellarmine

Two sacrifice flies in the bottom of the eighth inning earned Jacksonville State's baseball team a much-needed 4-2 win over Bellarmine on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks had dropped six of their last seven before beating the Knights at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
After Bellarmine tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, JSU quickly loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning. Alex Strachan's fly ball to center field plated T.J. Reeves for a 3-2 lead. Tanner Snow followed with a sacrifice fly of his own, scoring Carson Crowe, and giving reliever AJ Causey an insurance run to play with.
Causey entered the game with two outs in the top of the eighth inning after Trey Fortner gave up a game-tying double. He closed out that frame with a strikeout. In the ninth, he sandwiched two strikeouts around a walk before getting Gabe Bratetic to ground out to end the game. Causey picked up the win, improving to 2-3 on the season.
JSU (14-17, 8-5 ASUN) will host Bellarmine (6-27, 4-9) again on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Six to know
—Reeves led the Gamecocks at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
—Mason Maners was the only other JSU player with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4.
—Strachan finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
—Crowe was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
—Cole Frederick finished 1-for-4 and scored one run, and Snow went 1-for-3.
—Reid Fagerstrom started for the Gamecocks and allowed one earned run on five hits over 6⅓ innings. He struck out nine batters and didn't allow a walk.