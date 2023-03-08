JSU baseball: Gamecocks' Peppers shows he's nothing to sneeze at

JACKSONVILLE — After salting away his best pitching performance of the season, Jacksonville State's Jake Peppers couldn't help but skip just a bit as he left the field.
JSU wound up falling 6-3 to No. 11 Auburn at home Wednesday night, but the enduring image of the night had to be a happy Peppers receiving congratulations from teammates, who came out of the dugout when Case made a pitching change in the sixth inning.
The overflow crowd at Jim Case Stadium stood and clapped for Peppers. His teammates flowed out the dugout, clapping, smiling and giving him handshakes and backslaps. Fellow JSU pitcher Kyle Chastine even gave him a quick hug and pat on the back.
"That means people are seeing the work that we're putting in," Peppers said after the game. "And it's for everybody, the whole team — that's not a clap just for me. That's a clap for everybody out there. Lot of great plays tonight. You could tell that the direction we're going is the right direction."
Peppers worked 5⅓ innings and allowed four hits, two walks and no runs. He struck out five of the 21 batters he faced. He threw 89 pitches, but even near the end, his fastball still registered at 96 miles per hour on the gauge that displays on the scoreboard.
He left with a 1-0 lead before Auburn rallied against the Gamecocks’ bullpen. Wednesday's performance dropped his ERA to 5.40.
"I thought he was fantastic," JSU coach Jim Case said, also using the word "electric” to describe the work by the 6-foot-3 righthander from Geraldine.
"He dominated the strike zone. It was a tight zone, but it was a good zone, I think. He filled it up. He challenged guys. I thought he pitched both sides of the plate. His breaking ball was good. He used his changeup effectively. He was really good, and to throw those zeroes up, we needed it to have a chance."
A proven pitcher who's shined for JSU in the past, Peppers started the season a bit slow, but on Friday against Bradley, he showed signs of finding himself as he pitched four innings, struck out six and gave up only two runs on a pair of solo homers.
"He threw four innings, made two bad pitches, and they hit both of them," Case said. "Sometimes that happens. The second ball was hit to right, and it never crossed my mind that the guy would hit the ball like that to the opposite field. But, I thought he was electric, and he was electric again tonight."
The standing ovation was especially meaningful as it came with a season-high crowd of 1,988. That's the most attended game JSU has hosted since a 2019 home game against Alabama drew 2,033.
"The whole crowd was fantastic tonight," Case said. "It's so fun to play in front of a crowd like that, and it was really good, but even our dugout was so happy because they know how hard he works."
Peppers was replaced by Josh Sibley, who entered with a 1.12 ERA. He struggled and allowed three runs in 1⅓ innings. Austin Cornelius pitched one-third of an inning and allowed a run.
Tanner Jones, typically, the Saturday starter on weekends, worked the eighth inning and didn't allow a run. Reid Fagerstrom pitched the ninth and gave up two runs.
The loss to Auburn dropped JSU to 4-9, but Case said he appreciated the fight his squad showed. After the Tigers scored four times in the top of the seventh to go up 4-1, JSU managed to put the tying run at the plate before the inning ended without a run. In the ninth, JSU scored twice to make it 6-3 and had its best hitter on deck as the tying run before the last out was made.
"I think we can grow from tonight," Case said. "Our guys stuck together."
What to know
—Third baseman Brennen Norton entered in a slump, having gone 2-for-23 for the season, but against Auburn, he went 3-for-4, including an RBI double in the ninth. That scored Bear Madliak, who led off the inning with a pinch-hit single. Defensively, Norton fielded a grounder and threw out Auburn's Chris Stanfield at home in the seventh.
—T.J. Reeves, JSU's most consistent hitter this season, went 0-for-2 but walked twice.
—Freshman designated hitter Will Fincher remained hot by going 2-for-5 with a single and an RBI double in the ninth. He entered with six hits in his nine previous at-bats.
—Mason Maners was 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the sixth inning. He has reached base in 25 straight games, dating back to last year. That's the seventh longest active streak in NCAA Division I.
Who said
—Peppers on how he feels he pitched: "I felt pretty good about it. Went out there with a lot of confidence. Knew what the game plan was. Knew that to give us a chance, I had to go out there and put some good innings together."
—Peppers on Chastine, who gave him the hug: "Big team guy. He's there for everybody in every situation. I'm sure they all would've gave me a hug. That's the group of guys we are. The guys are always behind you, and it means a lot to do well."
—Case on Norton breaking out: "He's just too good a hitter. One thing that's never been talked about in our office is that Brennen Norton can't hit. One thing you know is that he can hit. So, somebody has got to pay for him getting off to a slow start."
—Case on the crowd: "That's what you want when you schedule people like this, and it's what they want. They want to play in front of big crowds on the road. We want big crowds. We want to play teams like that as much as we can. Obviously, we want to win, but it's a great experience for us."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will host South Alabama for a three-game series, playing at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.