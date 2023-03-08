 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Gamecocks' Peppers shows he's nothing to sneeze at

JSU baseball

Jake Peppers (44) got a joyful greeting from his teammates after a solid performance against Auburn.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — After salting away his best pitching performance of the season, Jacksonville State's Jake Peppers couldn't help but skip just a bit as he left the field.

JSU wound up falling 6-3 to No. 11 Auburn at home Wednesday night, but the enduring image of the night had to be a happy Peppers receiving congratulations from teammates, who came out of the dugout when Case made a pitching change in the sixth inning.

JSU baseball

Brennen Norton went 3-for-4 against Auburn.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.