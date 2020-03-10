JSU baseball: Gamecocks outlast Kennesaw State in 15 innings

Jacksonville State needed 15 innings, but the Gamecocks managed a win Tuesday in a road trip to Kennesaw State.
The Gamecocks won 14-10 and survived three separate comebacks by the Owls when they were down to what could've been their last at-bat.
JSU was up 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Alex Carballo slugged a two-run, two-out homer. The Gamecocks scored once in the top of the 13th only to see Kennesaw score one in the bottom of the inning. In the 14th, JSU scored three, and Kennesaw scored three.
In the 15th, the Gamecocks poured on four runs. Cole Frederick singled home Jack Henry Milligan. Tanner Anderson's double brought home Frederick. Tre Kirklin single scored Anderson, and Alex Webb's single brought Kirklin home.
In the bottom half of the inning, Kennesaw opened with a single, but winning pitcher Camden Lovrich (2-2) set down the next three batters to close out the win.
JSU will play Samford this weekend, with a home game Friday at 6 p.m., at the Hoover Met on Saturday at 5 p.m. and at Samford on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Six to know
—Frederick went 5-for-8 with four runs, a home run and three RBIs.
—Anderson, making his third start since Andrew Naismith got hurt four games ago, was 2-for-6 with four runs, a double, a walk and two RBis.
—Kirklin was 3-for-6 with three runs, a homer, a walk and two RBis. His batting average is up to .328, and he has a team-leading four home runs.
—Webb was 3-for-7 with a couple of RBis.
—JSU used seven pitchers, including Colin Casey (three innings), Colton Lewis (three), Sean Rape (one-third of an inning), Jackson Tavel (2⅔), Corley Woods (2⅓), Austin Downey (2⅓) and Lovrich (1⅓). Casey, Woods and Lovrich didn't allow any runs.
—JSU and Kennesaw State played in Jacksonville seven days earlier, and the Owls took a 3-0 win in a low-scoring affair.