JSU baseball: Gamecocks open ASUN play with win over Lipscomb

Jacksonville State’s baseball team opened ASUN Conference play with a 10-1 victory over Lipscomb on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Gamecocks.
Lipscomb struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning, but JSU answered quickly with a five-run second inning.
Alex Strachan opened the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a single from Brennen Norton. Back-to-back RBI singles from Mason Maners and Isaac Alexander allowed Strachan and Norton to score. After Cole Frederick was hit by a pitch to load the bases, T.J. Reeves doubled down the left-field line to plate Maners and Alexander. Frederick scored318 the final run of the inning on a wild pitch.
Those five runs were more than enough for JSU’s pitching staff. Isaiah Magwood (2-0) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven. Reid Fagerstrom and Trevor Andrews didn’t allow a hit or a walk the rest of the way.
JSU (5-10, 1-0 ASUN) will face Lipscomb (10-8, 0-1) again on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Norton and Maners led JSU at the dish. Norton was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Maners also went 3-for-5 and finished with three RBIs, one run and one stolen base.
—Reeves finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, one run and one stolen base.
—Frederick hit his first home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning.
—Frederick, Carson Crowe, Alex Carignan, Strachan and Alexander each finished with one hit. The Gamecocks had 13 hits in the game.